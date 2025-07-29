Israel summons Belgian diplomat following the arrest of two Israelis at the Tomorrowland music festival

Israel has summoned a Belgian diplomat following the arrest of two Israeli soldiers at the Tomorrowland electronic music dance festival in Boom, Flemish weekly magazine Knack reported on Tuesday.

The report received confirmation from the Belgian foreign ministry.

The arrest dates back to 20 July. The police took the two men in for questioning following a legal complaint filed by Belgian-Lebanese Dyab Abou Jahjah, president of the anti-IDF Hind Rajab Foundation and the ‘’Global Legal Action Network’’ to the federal prosecutor, alleging the two Israeli soldiers committed ‘’war crimes and genocide in Gaza.’’ They are said to have displayed the insignia of their brigade, the Givati Brigade, at Tomorrowland.

According to Knack, this event caused quite a stir in the Israeli press. One of the two soldiers told Channel 12 that he was punched in the face when he was arrested.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately summoned a Belgian diplomat for explanations, which was confirmed by the Belgian Foreign Affairs without specifying the content of the discussion.

The Brussels-based European Jewish Association found it ‘’unacceptable that such a complaint was initiated by a figure known for his open support of Hezbollah, a terrorist organisation responsible for countless civilian deaths. Giving legitimacy to such actors undermines the credibility of our institutions and emboldens extremism.’’

‘’Belgium must remain a country where Jews and Israelis can feel safe and welcome not a place where they are politically harassed under the guise of human rights,’’ EJA stated.