Israel opens World Cup qualifiers with 2-1 victory over Estonia

It was a strong start for the Blue and White ahead of Norway test.

By JNS staff

Israel began its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-1 victory over Estonia in Debrecen, Hungary on Saturday.

Originally scheduled to be played in the Jewish state, the match was relocated due to security concerns.

Estonia took an early lead through Maksim Paskotsi, but an own goal by goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein leveled the score before defender Eli Dasa secured the Blue and White’s win in the 75th minute.

Next, Israel faces Norway on March 25. Norway, featuring star striker Erling Haaland and captain Martin Ødegaard, dominated Moldova 5-0 in its opener.

The group winner qualifies directly for the World Cup, while the second-place team advances to a play-off. Norway, aiming for its first World Cup appearance since 1998, is among the favorites to top the group.