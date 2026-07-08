Ireland approves bill banning imports from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria

Ireland’s parliament on Tuesday approved legislation banning the import of goods produced in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, marking one of the most far-reaching trade measures adopted by a European country.

The Israeli Settlements (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill prohibits imports from Israeli residential, agricultural and commercial enterprises located outside Israel’s internationally recognized borders.

The center-right coalition government said the legislation was drafted in response to the 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which declared Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and Gaza illegal under international law.

Ireland has been among Israel’s most vocal European critics since the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023. Dublin recognized a Palestinian state in 2024, prompting Israel to close its embassy in the Irish capital. In June, Ireland barred Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country.

The measure is expected to have limited direct economic impact. Irish imports from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria—including products such as fruit, vegetables and timber—totaled less than €1 million between 2020 and 2024.

The legislation nevertheless carries broader diplomatic significance, as Ireland becomes the first European Union member state to enact a comprehensive import ban specifically targeting Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

Israel has sharply opposed the legislation throughout its passage. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar previously described the measure as “antisemitic” and warned that Ireland would “pay a price” if it became law, arguing that it unfairly targets Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

The move follows months of criticism from Washington. In June, the U.S. State Department warned that the proposed legislation amounted to “unhelpful virtue-signaling” that “does not serve the cause of peace in the Middle East, help feed Gazans or work toward the outcomes Ireland says it seeks.”

U.S. officials also warned the legislation could fuel antisemitism, encourage those seeking renewed conflict in Gaza and complicate operations for American companies doing business in Ireland.

The Irish government has maintained that the measure is not a boycott of Israel but a targeted restriction on goods originating in Israeli communities beyond Israel’s pre-1967 Green Line.

The legislation still requires completion of the remaining parliamentary stages before becoming law. It is expected to be enacted before the Irish parliament’s summer recess.