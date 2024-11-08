In the shadow of rising hate, Kristallnacht marked in Porto

Kristallnacht marks the night of 9th November 1938 when Jews were attacked in a pogrom across territories controlled by Nazi Germany. Hundreds of Jews were killed whilst thousands of Jewish businesses and synagogues were smashed and burned, marking the opening salvo of what would become the Holocaust.

Israeli Ambassador to Portugal: “The key difference between today and then is the Jewish people were unprotected and vulnerable whereas now we have a strong, independent state with the right as well as the ability to defend itself.”

“Kristallnacht, that dark night between November 9 and 10 , 1938, is a painful reminder of the fragility of justice and the strength of boundless hatred. This violent antisemitic massacre, engulfed by the silence and disregard of the “common man”, was one of the key events preceding and foreshadowing the Holocaust,” said Israel’s ambassaAmbassador Oren Rozenblat said.

He made the remarks during an event Thursday marking the anniversary of Kristallnacht (”Night of the Broken Glass”) by the Holocaust Museum in Oporto, Portugal, in the presence of around 2,500 teenagers from schools in the North, Centre, and South of the country. The event was sponsored by the British Embassy in Portugal, which covered the costs of bringing the teenagers to the event.

The museum director Michael Rothwell and the British Ambassador to Portugal, Lisa Bandari, presided over the ceremony.

Rothwell spoke to the crowd about his grandparents’ experience of having their shop windows smashed during the pogrom which marked the beginning of the Holocaust.

“For my grandparents, the vandalism of their shop and throughout Berlin was the turning point at which they realized the family had to leave Germany. Their children escaped to England thanks to the Kindertransport, but they themselves ended up being taken by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest of the German Nazi extermination camps, where they were both murdered in 1943,” said the museum director.

Ambassador Lisa Bandari stated, “It is a great honor to be here today, and to see so many people in the Museum, and to witness the inspiring work Michael and his colleagues are doing. The UK is proud to hold the presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance this year, bringing together governments, experts and civil society to promote Holocaust education, research and remembrance.”

“This museum teaches us about the dark places humanity can go when instead of pursuing tolerance, we allow disinformation and the dehumanization of minorities. This is a central theme: how we can all work together to learn more and tackle disinformation and hatred, especially when it is aimed at minorities for whom we must all speak up, even at difficult times.”, she said.

In addition to giving the talk, the British Ambassador had a tour round the museum with the teenagers present.

“There is a key difference between today and then. Then, the Jewish people were unprotected and vulnerable whereas now we have a strong, independent state with the right as well as the ability to defend itself,” said Israel’s ambassador.

”This gathering to remember Kristallnacht is a shared commitment to a tragedy that taught us all that it´s our duty to ensure that such atrocities never happen again,” he added.

Filipe Araújo, Vice-President of the Oporto municipality highlighted that ““Remembering the Holocaust together with school children is of special importance, because, he said, ” it is through education that we can convey crucial lessons to build a better world. May each generation cultivate these teachings to strengthen the foundations of a fairer and more supportive society.”

The ceremony featured the lighting of a memorial flame in front of students from schools across Portugal.

The only museum dedicated to the Holocaust on the Iberian Peninsula, the Holocaust Museum of Porto is run by members of the local community whose family members were murdered during the Holocaust and hosts daily school trips, visited by approximately 50,000 school children and students each year. Opened in 2020, the museum has already received around 20% of the Portuguese teenage population.

Attached is a photo of Holocaust Museum Director Michael Rothwell and British Ambassador to Portugal Lisa Bandari speaking to Portuguese schoolchildren in the museum

Credit: Holocaust Museum of Porto