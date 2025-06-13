IDF urges public vigilance amid strikes on Iran

“There are challenging and complicated days ahead of us. We are strong together and prepared to defend the State of Israel,” said Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo.

By JNS

The head of the IDF’s Home Front Command, Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, called on Israeli civilians on Friday morning to remain alert and strictly follow safety directives as the military continues its strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“During this campaign, we anticipate widespread alerts,” Milo said in a video address. “It is crucial that you take shelter in the best way possible, whether in your private home or public spaces—preferably in a safe room, shelter, or protected space approved by the Home Front Command. If there are no protected spaces near you, you must enter a stairway or an interior room,” he continued.

Milo emphasized the importance of preparedness and limiting unnecessary movement. “Every civilian must be aware of the most protected space in their area. When an alert is received, you must enter the protected space and remain there until further notice. You must avoid unnecessary movement outside and refrain from driving on the road,” he said.

Dozens of Israeli jets attacked dozens of targets, including military and nuclear sites, in Tehran in a “preemptive, precise, combined offensive” strike early in the morning on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces stated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the operation, dubbed Rising Lion, “will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.” He added that it will “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.”