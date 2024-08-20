IDF recovers remains of six hostages murdered in Gaza

The hostages were identified as Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popwell, Yogev Buchstat and Haim Perry. The other name has not been officially announced.

(JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces recovered the bodies of six hostages kidnapped on Oct. 7 and murdered in captivity from a tunnel in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning.

In an operation involving the IDF and Israel Security Agency, the bodies of Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popwell, Yogev Buchstat and Haim Perry were located after over 10 months in captivity. The last name has not been officially announced.

Munder, 79, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz along with his wife Ruthi, their daughter Keren and 9-year-old grandson Ohad. Ruthi, Keren and Ohad were released in the November hostage deal. Their son, Roi, was murdered during the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7 along with some 1,200 others.

“We will always remember Munder, with his clear voice, his warm smile and his endless love for his family and the kibbutz,” the kibbutz said in a statement.