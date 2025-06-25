IDF lifts all restrictions on civilian movement in wake of Iran truce

Schools and many workplaces had been closed since the start of “Operation Rising Lion” against Iran on June 13.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command on Tuesday night lifted nationwide restrictions on civilian movement that had been imposed amid the conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Following a situational assessment and with the approval of Defense Minister Israel Katz, it has been decided that as of Tuesday at 8 p.m., the Home Front Command’s defense guidelines will be updated,” the Israeli military said in a statement posted to social media.

“All regions of the country will move to the status of full activity without any restrictions,” it stated, adding that some restrictions could remain in the Gaza border area, at the discretion of the IDF’s Southern Command.

The new civil defense guidelines will remain in place through Thursday night, after which the Home Front Command is set to conduct a new situational assessment, the IDF said.

Schools and many workplaces had been closed, while other public gatherings were also banned, under Home Front Command orders in place since Jerusalem launched “Operation Rising Lion” early on June 13.

A “Special Situation on the Home Front” declaration, which the Cabinet approved through June 30, authorized the IDF to impose limits on public gatherings and civilian movement throughout the Jewish state.

The Israeli government announced on Tuesday morning that Jerusalem has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran after achieving all its war objectives.

The statement followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a truce, which went into effect at 7 a.m. Israel time. Tehran had fired ballistic missile barrages leading up to the ceasefire, killing four people in a direct hit on a residential building in the southern city of Beersheva.

Since Jerusalem launched its opening strike against the Iranian regime’s nuclear and missile arsenals on June 13, the Islamic Republic fired nearly 1,000 missiles and drones at Israeli civilians in major population centers—killing 28, wounding dozens and displacing thousands more.