Houthi missile hits Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport, wounding several, disrupting flights

A ballistic missile launched from Yemen impacted near Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport on Sunday morning, lightly wounding several people and disrupting takeoffs and arrivals.

The launch triggered air-raid sirens across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and the Shfela region.

Several attempts were made to intercept the missile, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The projectile reportedly landed near Terminal 3, causing panic and disruption at Israel’s main international gateway.

Magen David Adom confirmed that multiple people had sustained minor injuries from falling debris. Police and emergency personnel quickly cordoned off the scene, while fire crews were dispatched to ensure there were no additional threats.

The chairman of the Ben-Gurion Airport workers’ union said one person suffered a confirmed minor injury in the vicinity of Terminal 3, and that authorities are investigating whether further safety procedures will impact upcoming flights.

Israeli Police were actively searching for additional fragments and possible hazardous materials linked to the projectile. “We urge the public to remain close to protected areas and not to approach or touch any suspicious debris. Officers from the Central District are sweeping the Shfela region for any further signs of impact,” police said.

In the wake of the strike, Ben-Gurion Airport halted all takeoffs and landings for approximately 30 minutes, forcing at least three inbound aircraft to remain airborne. While airport officials have since announced the resumption of activity, significant delays are expected throughout the day.

Despite air traffic gradually resuming, police confirmed that entrances to the airport remain blocked as emergency teams continue handling the scene.

National Unity party chairman Benny Gantz responded sharply, blaming Tehran rather than Yemen for the attack:

“This is not Yemen—this is Iran. It is Iran that is firing ballistic missiles at the State of Israel, and it must bear responsibility,” Gantz wrote on X.

This marks the latest escalation by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen, who in recent months have repeatedly launched long-range ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli territory, targeting strategic sites including ports, military bases, and now, the country’s main international airport.