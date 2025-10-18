German-Israeli culture under strain: new study reveals sharp decline in exchange

“Culture should build bridges, not barriers. To protect that principle, responsibility must be shared – by politics, by institutions, and by the artists themselves,” says Dr. Ottilie Klein, a member of the Bundestag for the CDU party.

By Oliver Bradley

On 16 October 2025, the German Bundestag hosted the presentation of “Resonanzen – The German-Israeli Cultural Relations,” the first comprehensive study of bilateral cultural exchange since the events of 7 October 2023. Supported by the Federal Foreign Office, the event brought together parliamentarians, cultural officials, and experts to discuss the growing pressures on German-Israeli cooperation in the arts, academia, and civil society.

A silent boycott and cultural hesitation

The study, commissioned by the Institut für Neue Soziale Plastik (Institute for New Social Sculpture), finds that while open calls for boycotts are rare, many German institutions now avoid partnerships with Israeli counterparts for fear of controversy. The authors describe “a silent boycott creeping into cultural institutions,” driven by apprehension and social pressure rather than formal directives.

Empirical data confirm this trend: between 2020 and 2022, Germany and Israel averaged four to five joint film projects annually. Since late 2023, that number has fallen to one or two per year. Interviews with cultural managers and curators also reveal an atmosphere of avoidance, described by one respondent as “anxiety, refusal, evasion.”

Political voices across party lines

Members of the Bundestag from multiple parties expressed concern about the findings. Helge Lind (SPD), Katrin Göring-Eckardt (The Greens), and Dr. Ottilie Klein (CDU) all emphasized the importance of protecting exchange as a cornerstone of democratic diplomacy.

On X, Dr. Klein tweeted, “Our cultural relations with Israel are strong but under pressure. That is what the study ‘Resonanzen’ makes clear”. She added that Jewish voices, like those of other minorities, must be represented in state-funded cultural juries (Förderjuries).

Carsten Wilms, Head of Division for Culture and Media at the Federal Foreign Office, underlined that cultural diplomacy must not retreat in times of tension. “The strength of cultural cooperation is measured precisely when political climates harden,” he said.

Debate on the IHRA definition of antisemitism

The discussion also turned to the role of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. Representing the European Jewish Association, I asked the study’s authors and several eyewitness experts whether the IHRA definition had played any role in the research. The authors replied that it had not been applied actively within the study.

This prompted a broader debate about whether recipients of public cultural funding in Germany should be required to endorse the IHRA definition. Gabriele Schulz, Deputy Managing Director of the Deutscher Kulturrat (German Cultural Council), the umbrella organization representing national cultural associations, argued against making such endorsement mandatory, stressing instead the need for broader educational work to deepen understanding of antisemitism.

Dr. Klein, however, took a clear position in favor of a Verpflichtung (requirement), stating that adherence to IHRA should be a condition for publicly funded cultural cooperation.

Authors’ focus and institutional context

The study’s authors, Gila Baumöhl and Hannah Dannel, both have long professional experience in Jewish cultural institutions and have served in advisory and administrative roles shaping German-Jewish dialogue. Their work for the Institut für Neue Soziale Plastik reflects a continuation of that expertise, centered on documenting and strengthening bilateral cultural exchange in a politically charged environment.

The Institut für Neue Soziale Plastik (Institute for New Social Sculpture) takes its name from the concept of “Soziale Plastik” (social sculpture), coined by German artist Joseph Beuys. It applies this idea to contemporary cultural policy and civic engagement. The institute functions as a nonpartisan research and advisory body exploring how art, culture, and public discourse can shape democratic societies. Its mission is to use empirical research and policy analysis to strengthen the role of culture as a driver of social and political transformation.

Key recommendations

The study proposes structural steps to safeguard cooperation between Germany and Israel:

Require balanced representation of Jewish and Israeli perspectives in all publicly funded cultural juries.

Establish protective mechanisms for institutions and artists facing backlash for Israeli cooperation.

Introduce clear funding guidelines that discourage exclusionary practices masked as political neutrality.

Reinforce education programs to foster awareness of antisemitism and Israel-related bias in the arts.

A crossroads for cultural diplomacy

“Resonanzen” concludes that German-Israeli cultural relations stand at a defining moment. The authors warn that silence, fear, and self-censorship risk becoming new norms. Political and institutional leaders at the Bundestag presentation agreed that Germany must ensure its cultural landscape remains a space of dialogue, not division.

As Dr. Klein summarized in her closing remarks, “Culture should build bridges, not barriers. To protect that principle, responsibility must be shared – by politics, by institutions, and by the artists themselves.”