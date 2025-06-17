EU’s Kallas: U.S. military involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran would ‘drag the entire Middle East into a more dangerous conflict’

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Tuesday a U.S. military involvement by the United States in the conflict between Israel and Iran would “definitely drag the entire Middle East into a wider, more dangerous conflict.’

She spoke at a press conference following a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers by video conference to discuss the escalation between Israel and Iran.

‘’The European perspective is to have a diplomatic solution for the nuclear program of Iran. The initial JCPOA, like it was mentioned in 2015, addressed exactly that. And of course, it was regrettable that the US withdrew from this agreement at one point. Still, we tried to achieve this diplomatic, peaceful solution,’’ she said.

‘’It is clear that everybody agrees that Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and that is our end goal. But of course, there is a difference with understanding whether nuclear is totally out of the question, also for peaceful or civil purposes, which Iran is not agreeing to right now.’’ Kallas added.

She continued, ‘’ When it comes to the United States getting involved, then it will definitely drag the region into a broader conflict and this is in nobody’s interest. From my call with the Secretary of State, Rubio, he emphasised that it is also not in their interest to be drawn into this conflict.’’