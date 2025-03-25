EU’s Kallas: ‘’The European Union stands in solidarity with Israel and its people, following the October 7 horrible attacks”

‘’Violence feeds more violence. What we are witnessing now is a dangerous escalation. It is causing unbearable uncertainty for the hostages and their families, and it is likewise causing horror and death for the Palestinian people,” said the EU High Reprersentative for Foreign Affairs on a visit in Israel.

”The security of Israel is extremely important to the European Union. Israelis must be able to feel safe in their own homes.”

‘’We see no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza.’’

‘’The European Union stands in solidarity with Israel and its people, following the horrible attacks on the 7th of October 2023,’’ said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas during a joint press conference in Jerusalem with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

‘’I reiterate now what I said this morning: resuming negotiations is the only feasible way to end the suffering on all sides,’’ she added as she spoke following a one-day visit in Israel during which she also met with Israeli Presidnet Isaac Herzog and families of the hostages in Gaza.

‘’This morning, I also met the families of the hostages, and listening to the stories is always very hard. I again condemn strongly Hamas’ violence. It is never easy to meet the families, who have lost their loved ones or do not know the fate of their loved ones that have been for so many weeks in captivity,’’ the EU top diplomat said.

She added : ‘’Violence feeds more violence. What we are witnessing now is a dangerous escalation. It is causing unbearable uncertainty for the hostages and their families, and it is likewise causing horror and death for the Palestinian people.’’

‘’Mr. Sa’ar, as I underlined when we met a month ago, the security of Israel is extremely important to the European Union. Israelis must be able to feel safe in their own homes. Israel has the right of self-defence against terror attacks, whether from Hamas, the Houthis or Hezbollah.’’

She added : ‘’However, military actions must be proportionate. Israeli strikes into Syria and Lebanon risk further escalation. The fundamental steps here are restating the ceasefire; ensuring the release of all hostages and resume the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza – with the goal of a permanent ceasefire.’’

Kallas again welcomed the Arab plan for reconstruction of Gaza. ‘’I discussed yesterday in Cairo with the Foreign Minister Abdelatty and the Arab Islamic Ministerial Committee. More work needs to be done on issues, such as cost sharing and the future of governance of Gaza, but we see it as a good basis moving forward. I also raised the European Union’s concerns regarding the situation in the West Bank.’’

In response to a question from a reporter, she said that ‘’we see no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza.’’ ‘’We definitely need to discuss how the governance of Gaza is foreseen, how the future is and the European Union is ready to participate in those discussions so that, we would prevent these problems happening in the future,’’ she added.

She stressed that the European Union ‘’is supporting the fight against terrorism, the security of Israel is very important to us.”

Referring to the Palestinian Authority, Israeli Foreign Minister Sa’ar stated: “Abu Mazen says one thing in English and another in Arabic. He misrepresents reforms in the Palestinian Authority and continues to pay salaries to terrorists and their families. The Palestinians have had opportunities over time to pursue different approaches to achieve peace. We cannot afford to reach a situation where they endanger Israel’s security. Menachem Begin understood that we must not allow the presence of a foreign military force west of the Jordan. On October 7, everyone understood the danger of this. We will continue to act against terrorism everywhere.”