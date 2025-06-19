European Conservatives and Reformists group in the EU Parliament: EU must stand firmly with Israel and isolate the Iranian regime

”Maintaining strong EU support for Israel is more than just a matter of solidarity. It is a strategic imperative for peace, for stability, and for the defence of democratic values.”

The Co-Chairmen of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR), one of the largest political groups in the European Parliament, have addressed a joint letter to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and eu High Representative for Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas, calling for unwavering EU support for Israel and tougher action against the Iranian regime.

In their message, Nicola Procaccini and Patryk Jaki, warn that “the Islamic Republic of Iran must never be allowed to have nuclear weapons” and describe the regime in Tehran as “an existential threat to Israel and a grave danger to the region and the West.”

Referring to Iran’s continued support for terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, the ECR leaders draw a stark parallel to the early stages of Russian aggression against Ukraine. “The war in Ukraine has already shown what happens when tyrants are left unchecked. The world cannot afford to make the same mistake with the fanatical, revolutionary regime in Tehran.”

The ECR strongly rejects any attempt to politicise EU-Israel relations, including calls to question the partnership or invoke Article 2 of the Association Agreement. “Israel is engaged in a fight for its survival against forces openly committed to its destruction,” the group stressed. The measures taken by Israel against Iran are “justified” and “not only about protecting its people but about containing a regime that threatens us all.”

According to the letter, maintaining strong EU support for Israel is “more than just a matter of solidarity. It is a strategic imperative for peace, for stability, and for the defence of democratic values.”

ECR is also urging the EU to step up its efforts against the Iranian regime: “Europe must also lead the isolation of the Iranian regime and ensure it never acquires the capability to wage nuclear war,” the letter reads.