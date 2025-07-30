EU member states fail to adopt an EU Commission proposal to sanction Israel

The ambassadors of the 27 European Union Member States, who met Tuesday in Brussels, failed to agree on a European Commission proposal to partially suspend Israel’s participation in the €95 billion Horizon Europe flagship research and innovation programme.

The measure was designed to deprive Israel of access to nearly €200 million in future subsidies and investments, notably under the European Innovation Council (EIC), which specialises in disruptive technologies.

Bowing to pressure from anti-Israel countries within the EU, notably Spain and Ireland, the European Commission proposed Monday to partially suspend Israel’s participation to Horizon Europe, in response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

‘’ The suspension specifically concerns the participation of entities established in Israel in activities funded under the Accelerator of the European Innovation Council (EIC),’’ the Commission said in a press release following a closed-door meeting of the EU’s executive body.

‘’This suspension comes as a reaction to the review of Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement,’’ the Commission said. The EU executive body claimed that Israel had failed to implement a July 10 ‘’common understanding’’ aimed at increasing humanitarian aid to Gaa.

In response, the Commission proposed to its member states that Israeli start-ups be prevented from participating in areas involving “disruptive innovations and emerging technologies that have potential dual-use applications, such as cyber-security, drones and artificial intelligence.”

“The proposed suspension is a targeted and reversible action,” it said. “It does not affect the participation of Israeli universities and researchers in collaborative projects and research activities under Horizon Europe.”

Suspending Jerusalem from the Horizon program was one of ten options presented to Commissioners following a report that claimed Israel was in breach of its human rights obligations under the EU-Israel Association Agreement that entered into force in 2000.

Israel agreed on July 10 to “significant steps” to improve the humanitarian situation amid the war in the Strip.

Measures included increasing the number of supply trucks entering each day, opening additional crossings to the north and south of the Strip, reopening Jordanian and Egyptian aid routes, resuming fuel deliveries to aid facilities and repairing infrastructure, said EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas.

But in order the Commission proposal to be adopted, it needs to obtain a qualified majority of EU members states, which represents 55% of member states voting in favour – in practice this means 15 out of 27. Moreover, the proposal must be supported by member states representing at least 65% of the total EU population ;

For this reason, the support of Germany and Italy was essential. At Tuesday’s meeting, Berlin and Rome asked for more time to examine the proposal, thereby delaying any decision, in order to pursue the dialogue with Israel rather than adopt punitive measures.

According to Euronews, citing anonymous diplomatic sources present at Tuesday’s meeting, Germany was now “holding the cards” as Berlin would let the European Union know if it changed its position on Israel in the coming weeks.

This position is consistent with the desire of certain membe states to maintain relations of scientific cooperation with a country that plays a central role in global innovation like Israel.

Other countries such as Hungary, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic also opposed any sanctions against Israel, while countries such as France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Portugal, Maltathe Netherlands and Spain supported the Commission’s proposal, with some even calling for tougher trade measures.

According to Politico, quoting diplomats, work on the Horizon Europe suspension proposal will continue with officials in Brussels looking to win more support for the plan in the coming days and weeks. ‘’There is a chance that with staff in the EU’s institutions and embassies taking vacations in August a final decision may not be reached until after the summer,’’ the diplomats said. The next (informal) meeting of EU Foreign Ministers is scheduled for end of August in Copenhagen.

The Commission proposal to sanction Israel was adopted despite the fact that Jerusalem has announced aid relief measures for Gaza to facilitate humanitarian aid coordinating with the UN and other international organizations. Including airdrops of food.

These efforts serve two aims: increase the scale of humanitarian aid entering the region, and counter the disinformation campaign led by Hamas and its allies, as well as increase pressure on Hamas to reach a ceasefire.

The Israeli foreign ministry slammed the EU Commission’s suspension proposal

flagship financial program for research and innovation, with a budget of €95.5 billion.

At a time when the Israel Defense Forces is fighting “jihadist terrorism” in the Gaza Strip, Brussels’ move “only serves to strengthen Hamas and therefore undermines the chances of reaching a ceasefire and a framework for the release of hostages,” the ministry said.

“Israel will work to ensure that this recommendation is not adopted by the member states, and we hope that will indeed be the case,” it added. “Israel will not yield to pressure when it comes to its national interests.”