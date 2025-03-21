EU leaders deplore breakdown of ceasefire in Gaza as well as refusal of Hamas to release remaining hostages

“The European Council calls for an immediate return to the full implementation of the ceasefire-hostage release agreement. It stresses the need for progress towards its second phase, with a view to its full implementation leading to the release of all hostages and a permanent end to hostilities,’’ reads the statement issued after the EU leaders summit meeting in Brussels.

Earlier this week, following a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers, EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas stressed that for the EU it is ‘’very important’’ that Hamas ‘’does not have any future role in the rebuilding of Gaza.’’

European Union leaders who met in Brussels on Thursday, deplored the breakdown of the ceasefire in Gaza, which, they said, ‘’ has caused a large number of civilian casualties in recent air strikes.’’

In their conclusions issued after the meeting, they also deplored the refusal of Hamas to hand over the remaining hostages.

The conclusions also call for the “unimpeded access and sustained distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale into and throughout Gaza. This access and distribution, as well as the supply of electricity to Gaza, including for the water desalination plants, must be resumed immediately.’’

EU leaders welcomed the Arab plan for Gaza endorsed in Cairo earlier this month and said they are ‘’ ready to engage with its Arab partners, as well as with other international partners, on that basis.’’

Why Israel resumed the Gaza combat ?

Israel said that it returned to combat in the Gaza Strip after the Hamas terror organization refused to agree upon a continued framework for the return of the hostages. ‘’The terror organization repeatedly rejected the offers by US presidential envoy Witkoff and the mediating countries,’’ it said.

The operation, Israeli officials said, is intended to achieve the goals of the war:

return of all the hostages, living and deceased, the elimination of the Hamas’ and Palestinian Islamic Jihad military and governmental capabilitie and removing the threat posed to Israel and its citizens from the Gaza Strip .

59 hostages, whose physical condition and status remain unknown, are currently being held in the Gaza Strip. According to Israel, abusing the ceasefire and in constant violation of it, Hamas has been actively rebuilding its military capabilities by replenishing weapon stockpiles, reconstructing rocket launch sites, and recruiting military operatives, deploying them throughout the Gaza Strip,* posing an imminent threat to the security of Israeli civilians and IDF forces.