EU condemns Hamas refusal to accept extension of first phase of ceasefire

The EU condemned the refusal of Hamas to accept the extension of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

‘’Israel’s subsequent decision to block the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza could potentially result in humanitarian consequences,’’ a spokesperson of the EU’s external service said in a statement on Sunday.

The Israeli government announced on Sunday that it has suspended all humanitarian aid to Gaza after the Hamas terrorist organization rejected the ceasefire extension proposed by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that no goods or supplies would enter Gaza until further notice, reaffirming that Jerusalem will not agree to a ceasefire without the release of its hostages.

The EU called for a rapid resumption of negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire and expressedits strong support to the mediators.

‘’A permanent ceasefire would contribute to the release of all remaining Israeli hostages while ensuring the necessary conditions for recovery and reconstruction in Gaza to begin. All parties have a political responsibility to make this a reality,’’ the statement said.

The EU reiterated its calls for ‘’full, rapid, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid at scale for Palestinians in need and for allowing and facilitating humanitarian workers and international organisations to operate effectively and safely inside Gaza.’’

It said that the EU civilian Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM Rafah) ‘’is ready to continue its work if requested by the parties.’’ ‘’Thanks to its presence, nearly 3,000 people have so far crossed the border into Egypt since 1 February,’’ the EU said.