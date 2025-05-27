EU Commission head : ‘The expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza is abhorrent’

Ursula von der Leyen made the statement during a phone conversation with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

She is likely to dicuss the Gaza issue on Wednesday when she meets in Brussels with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who is one the fiercest critic of Israel in the EU and has called for sanctions against Jerusalem.

“The European Commission has always supported and will continue to support Israel’s right to security and self-defence, but this escalation and disproportionate use of force against civilians cannot be justified under humanitarian and international law,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday during a phone conversation with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, according to a read-out of the conversation from the EU Commission.

The two leaders discussed the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, now entering its 11th week under a severe blockade, the Commission said.

“The expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza targeting civilian infrastructure, among them a school that served as a shelter for displaced Palestinian families, killing civilians, including children, is abhorrent,’’ von der Leyen said.

She reiterated the EU’s strong call for Israel to lift the blockade.

“Israel needs to immediately restore aid delivery in line with humanitarian principles, with the participation of the UN and other international humanitarian partners,’’ she added.

She also reaffirmed the EU’s position, which includes the unconditional release of all hostages, a return to a ceasefire, and the large-scale delivery of humanitarian assistance. She stressed that ‘’these steps are essential to pave the way for a permanent end to hostilities and the disarmament of Hamas.’’

The European Commission President also raised the deteriorating situation in the West Bank. In response, the EU has stepped up support to the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people. This includes a comprehensive financial assistance package of €1.6 billion for the period 2025–2027, with €310 million in direct support to the Palestinian Authority in 2025.

“Europe’s commitment to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on a two-state solution remains unwavering,” she said.

The two leaders reaffirmed their support for the Arab Recovery and Reconstruction Plan for Gaza, which was approved by Arab states at the Cairo Summit last March, stressing that ‘’no forcible displacement of Palestinians should take place.’’

Von der Leyen’s statements came as the European Commission, together with the European Union External Service, are currently reviewing the EU-Israel Association Agreement to examine if Israel violates Article 2 of the agreement which deals with the respect of human rights. The agreement, which entered into force in 2000, regulates political and economic cooperation between the two parties.

The agreement review was requested by a ‘’strong majority’’ of EU member states last week at a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Brussels but the move was initially spearheaded by the Netherlands.

17 member states have backed a review : Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden.

9 voted against : Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Greece, Cyprus and Lithuania, while Latvia abstained.

Israel rejected the EU decision. ”It reflects a total misunderstanding of the complex reality Israel is facing,” said Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oren Marmorstein.

”This war was forced upon Israel by Hamas, and Hamas is the one responsible for its continuation. Israel agreed time and again to the American proposals to a ceasefire and to the release of the hostages. Hamas refused each and every one of these proposals,” he added.

President von der Leyen, who is considered a friend of Israel, didn’t make any comment so far on the decision to review the Association Agreement.

The European Commission’s chief spokeswoman, Paula Pinho, said during the daily daily press briefing that, although she has no details on the agenda of issues the two will discuss at their meeting, Von der Leyen is “sensitive” to what is happening in Gaza and it may be one of the topics of the conversation.

“Obviously the president is very sensitive to what is happening in Gaza and if President Sanchez brings up the issue they will certainly talk about it, see how they can move forward, listen to each other and exchange views,” Pinho said.

EU spokesman for foreign affairs, Anouar El Anouni, ruled out pronouncing on the demand of Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, to implement an “embargo” on the sale of arms to Israel and the immediate suspension of the EU Association Agreemen.

Such a suspension however would need unanimity of the 27 EU member states which is very unlikely to happen.