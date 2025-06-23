Brussels, I love you? : Escalation in the Middle East – The EU in retreat?

In this twenty-second edition of “Brussels, I Love You?” in French, Euronews examined the escalating violence between Israel and Iran and how European divisions are undermining efforts to find solutions to defuse the conflict. Are we heading towards a partial suspension of the association agreement between the EU and Israel?

Guests were Fabrice Pothier, CEO of the political consulting firm Rasmussen Global, Eloise Hardy, reporter for The Parliament Magazine, and Yossi Lempkowicz, Editor-in-chief of the European Jewish Press.