Birthright Israel evacuates 1,500 participants in ‘unprecedented’ op

The 13-hour voyage by cruise ship from Israel to Cyprus was conducted under the protection of the Israeli Navy.

By JNS staff

Birthright Israel announced on Tuesday that it had launched an “unprecedented emergency operation” to evacuate nearly 2,800 young Jews stranded in Israel following the launch of “Operation Rising Lion” against Iran.

The first 1,500 Birthright participants departed Israel for Cyprus by cruise ship on Tuesday, the foundation announced. The 13-hour voyage across the Mediterranean was carried out under the protection of the Israeli Navy.

From Larnaca, the evacuees will continue on to their countries of origin, with U.S. participants flown to Tampa International Airport on four wide-body planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Birthright participants from other countries will have separate travel arrangements made for them, with all transportation costs fully covered.

Priority in Tuesday’s evacuation was given to those nearing the end of their 10-day trip when the conflict erupted, “ensuring their safe and timely return to their home countries.”

“Today, we witnessed the true spirit of Birthright Israel—not only as an educational journey, but as a global family committed to the safety and well-being of every participant,” said Birthright Israel CEO Gidi Mark.

The sea voyage “was a complex and emotional operation, carried out under immense pressure, and we are proud to have brought 1,500 young adults safely to Cyprus,” the CEO noted in a statement.

“Our team continues to work around the clock to secure solutions for the remaining participants still in Israel,” Mark’s remarks concluded.

Birthright Israel offers free trips to the Jewish state for young adults aged 18 to 32. It is the largest educational tourism organization in the world, having facilitated over 850,000 journeys and counting.