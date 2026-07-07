Belgium is preparing to recognize ‘Palestine’

The CD&V (Flemish Christian Democrat party), which is part of the governing coalition, has called for a formal recognition of Palestine now, since Hamas has announced the dissolution of its governing body in the Gaza Strip.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said he has asked his administration to prepare the decision on Belgium’s ’’recognition of Palestine.’’

He made the statement after the CD&V (Flemish Christian Democrat party) called for a formal recognition of Palestine now, since Hamas has announced the dissolution of its governing body in the Gaza Strip.

Last year, Prime Minister Bart De Wever had announced at the United Nations in New York that his country would recognize Palestine.

However, conditions were attached to such an agreement, which had been reached only with great difficulty within the government. For instance, all hostages had to be released, and Hamas had to be removed from the Gaza government.

According to CD&V MP Els Van Hoof, that Hamas’announcement ”removes an important argument for delaying a formal recognition any longer.’’

Her party is therefore calling for the government to honor its commitment and immediately and formally recognize Palestine as an independent state.

According to Van Hoof, recognition of Palestine is “absolutely necessary” to achieve lasting peace. “Only in this way, with a credible prospect of a two-state solution, can we finally put an end to the immense suffering affecting so many families and children in Gaza,” she said.

It is not yet certain whether the matter will be discussed at next Friday’s cabinet meeting. “I don’t know if we’ll be ready by Friday, but it will be on the agenda soon,” Prévot told VRT television.

He added that he hopes, in any case, that the recognition will be addressed as soon as possible.

French President Emmanuel Macron took an initiative last year which saw France, the U.K., Canada and Australia recognize a Palestinian state. The move drew condemnation from the U.S. and Israel.

Spain, Ireland and Norway all recognized Palestinian statehood in 2024.