Belgian MP appointed as diplomatic envoy for leading Jewish organisation

Michael Freilich is the first Orthodox Jewish lawmaker in Belgium.

The Brussels-based European Jewish Association (EJA), one of Europe’s most prominent pan-European Jewish organisations, has announced the appointment of Belgian Parliament Member and Antwerp City Councillor, Michael Freilich, as their Special Diplomatic Envoy for Intercultural Dialogue and Holocaust Remembrance.

Based in Brussels, the EJA, which is a federation of hundreds of Jewish communities across Europe, is championing Jewish cultural heritage, combating anti-Semitism, and strengthening Jewish communities.

Earlier this year, the organisation hosted Elon Musk on a commemorative visit to Auschwitz, underscoring its commitment to Holocaust education and remembrance.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the EJA, expressed his confidence in Freilich’s appointment: “Michael Freilich brings years of dedication and expertise to this new role. His insights, extensive network, and leadership are invaluable assets that will help build bridges between communities. Together, we aim to further bolster our efforts in combating anti-Semitism and fostering understanding.”

In a statement on his appointment, MP Freilich, who is the first Orthodox Jewish member of the Belgian parliament, said: “I am deeply honoured to collaborate with the European Jewish Association in this capacity. This role presents a unique opportunity to drive concrete diplomatic initiatives, safeguard Jewish life, and promote interfaith dialogue. I look forward to delivering tangible results and reinforcing the resilience of Jewish communities across Europe.”

Freilich’s appointment has been made in consultation with Bart De Wever, leader of the NV-A (New Flemish Alliance) political party, the largest in Belgium. De Wever, who is Mayor of Antwerp, is also a key figure currently negotiating to forma a coalition government and to become the next Belgian Prime Minister.

Commenting on the development, De Wever said: “Michael Freilich’s new role strengthens his position as a prominent voice in Belgian politics and the international Jewish community.”

Freilich, who had edited the Antwerp-based Joods Actueel monthly for 12 years before entering politics in 2018, will continue to serve as a Member of Parliament and Antwerp City Councillor, roles he sees as complementary to his work with the EJA, furthering his mission to advocate for Jewish interests and intercultural harmony.