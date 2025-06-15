At least eight killed, 200 injured, dozens missing as Iranian missiles pound Israel

By JNS

At least eight people were killed overnight Saturday in a wave of Iranian missile attacks targeting civilian areas across Israel, according to emergency services and local media reports.

In Bat Yam, just south of Tel Aviv, a residential building sustained a direct hit, leaving four people dead, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported. The victims were identified as two women, aged 60 and 80, a 10-year-old boy, and a girl whose age was not immediately known.

Rescue efforts were ongoing at the scene, where approximately 35 people remained unaccounted for beneath the rubble. At least 99 others were injured in the strike, according to MDA.

In the northern city of Tamra, near Haifa, another residential building was struck, killing four members of the Khatib family, Hebrew-language media reported.

A separate missile strike in Haifa injured 13 people, all of whom were reported to be in moderate or mild condition.

Meanwhile, in Rehovot, in central Israel, a direct hit on a building left 37 people wounded, including two in serious condition, MDA said.

Between Friday and early Saturday morning, three additional Israeli civilians were killed in Iranian ballistic missile attacks on the country’s center.

