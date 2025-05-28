In Brussels, Spanish PM asks EU Commission head to sanction Israel over ‘illegal invasion’ of Gaza

Europe should “increase pressure on Israel to stop its illegal invasion both by suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement and through the implementation of sanctions, including an embargo on arms sales,’’ Sanchez reportedly said.

After 17 EU member states demanded a review of the EU-Israel pact, EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said she hoped to be able to present “options” to EU Foreign Ministers at their meeting on June 23.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has asked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to increase pressure on Israel to halt its “illegal invasion” of the Gaza Strip, during a meeting Wednesday in Brussels.

According to a Spanish report, Sanchez reiterated that Europe should “increase pressure on Israel to stop its illegal invasion both by suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement and through the implementation of sanctions, including an embargo on arms sales.’’

”One year after recognising Palestine as a state, the pain in Gaza is unbearable,” Sánchez posted on X shortly before his meeting with von der Leyen. “Spain will continue to raise its voice, stronger than ever, to put an end to the massacre that the world is witnessing today,” he added.

On Tuesday, the European Commission President described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “abhorrent,’’ during a phone conversation with King of Jordan Abdullah II.

“The expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza targeting civilian infrastructure, among them a school that served as a shelter for displaced Palestinian families, killing civilians, including children, is abhorrent,’’ von der Leyen said. She reiterated the EU’s strong call for Israel to lift the blockade.

“Israel needs to immediately restore aid delivery in line with humanitarian principles, with the participation of the UN and other international humanitarian partners,’’ she added.

She also reaffirmed the EU’s position, which includes the unconditional release of all hostages, a return to a ceasefire, and the large-scale delivery of humanitarian assistance. “The European Commission has always supported and will continue to support Israel’s right to security and self-defence, but this escalation and disproportionate use of force against civilians cannot be justified under humanitarian and international law.”

Last week, a majority of seventeen EU member states agreed to ask the European Commission to review whether Israel continues to comply with Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Article, which evokes respect for human rights. It is now up to the EU executive to produce a report. European Union foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said Wednesday that she hoped to be able to present “options” to EU Foreign Ministers at their meeting on June 23.

‘’Israel’s military operation in Gaza, the disproportionate use of force and the deaths of civilians cannot be tolerated. The continued targeting of civilian infrastructure is unacceptable. We call for a return to the ceasefire, leading to the release of all hostages and the permanent end to hostilities through negotiations,’’ Kallas said in a statement.

‘’The EU reiterates that humanitarian aid must never be politicised or militarised. It recalls the role of the UN in distributing humanitarian assistance. The EU reiterates its urgent call for the immediate, unimpeded and sustained resumption of aid at scale, according to the needs of the civilian population in Gaza,’’ she added.