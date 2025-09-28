‘Snapback’ UN sanctions on Iran go into effect

The United Nations reimposed “snapback” sanctions on the Iranian regime at 8 p.m. on Saturday as a result of the latter’s “significant non-performance” of its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, stated Marco Rubio, the U.S. secretary of state.

“The world will not acquiesce to threats and half measures, and Tehran will be held to account,” the secretary said.

Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary, stated that “Iran’s nuclear program poses a threat to our peace and prosperity.”

“President Trump gave Tehran every opportunity to reach a deal, yet they remain unserious,” Bessent said. “The decision by the U.N. Security Council to snapback sanctions against Iran is proof that the world will not kneel to Tehran’s threats.”

Tehran signed the JCPOA with world powers in 2015. When the Iranian regime offered international inspectors limited access to its nuclear facilities, it failed to explain undeclared nuclear materials, which inspectors discovered. Tehran has also enriched uranium more than the deal allows.

The European signatories to the pact, including France, Germany and the United Kingdom, started the snapback process a month ago, in what Rubio said was “an act of decisive global leadership.”

Iran and the so-called E3 were unable to bridge gaps through negotiations during the 30-day window leading up to Saturday’s triggered sanctions. The Europeans allege that Tehran stalled for time and wasn’t willing to make the needed guarantees and concessions.

Washington, which withdrew from the agreement in 2018 during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term, couldn’t launch the snapback process.

Over the past eight days, the U.N. Security Council, which gave the plan of action the force of law via several resolutions, voted twice not to extend the pact another six months. The agreement was set to expire on Oct. 18.

The reimplemented sanctions include an arms embargo on Iran; a requirement to suspend uranium enrichment and heavy-water and reprocessing-related activities; a ballistic-missile development ban; a travel ban; and a global assets freeze for certain Iranians and entities.

Under the sanctions, weapons and prohibited cargo that Iran transfers abroad can be seized.

U.S. President Donald Trump “has been clear that diplomacy is still an option. A deal remains the best outcome for the Iranian people and the world,” Rubio stated. “For that to happen, Iran must accept direct talks, held in good faith, without stalling or obfuscation.”

“Absent such a deal, it is incumbent on partners to implement snapback sanctions immediately in order to pressure Iran’s leaders to do what is right for their nation and best for the safety of the world,” he said.

Prior to the Security Council vote on Friday, the Iranian foreign minister threatened to end the regime’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency watchdog if sanctions were reimposed.

“This was the right decision by the Security Council, as the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot be relieved or absolved of accountability for the continued non-performance of its nuclear commitments,” the Israeli mission to the United Nations told JNS following the vote on Friday.

“The threat posed by the Islamic Republic extends far beyond Israel’s borders,” it said. “The result of this failed draft resolution is a testament to that.”