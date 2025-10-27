Mossad names IRGC terrorist behind global plots targeting Jews, Israelis

Sardar Amar, a top commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), working directly under Quds Force chief Esmail Ghaani, was said to have been responsible for attempted terror plots that were thwarted in Greece, Australia and Germany during 2024 and 2025.

“Since the events of Oct. 7, Iran has expanded its efforts to harm Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide,” Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on behalf of the intelligence agency, referencing the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks that ignited a seven-front war in the region.

“Thanks to intensive activity by the Mossad, together with intelligence and security agencies in Israel and abroad, dozens of terrorist plots advanced by Iran were thwarted,” according to the statement.

Under Amar’s leadership, “a significant mechanism was established to promote attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets in Israel and abroad,” according to the PMO. However, “the first-ever exposure of the terror network as responsible for the attempted attacks in Greece, Germany and Australia demonstrates the mechanism’s failed efforts, as well as undermines Iran’s attempts to operate secretly under the radar.”

Describing the network’s modus operandi as “terror without Iranian fingerprints,” it said that Amar’s work was highly compartmentalized and employed foreign operatives, including criminal organizations.

In response to the Mossad’s work with counterparts around the world, Australia expelled the Iranian ambassador to Canberra, while Germany moved to reprimand Tehran’s diplomatic envoy to Berlin, the statement noted.

These “unprecedented measures” intended to convey a “clear message of zero tolerance for terrorist activity on their soil,” according to the statement.

“For years, the Iranian regime has viewed terrorism as a tool to exact a price from Israel by harming innocent people around the globe, without paying military, diplomatic, or economic costs. Operating under this logic, the terror organizations work to maintain plausible deniability and disconnect between their violent activity and Iran,” it added.

“The Mossad for Intelligence and Special Duties, together with its partners in Israel and around the world, will continue to act resolutely to thwart terror threats from Iran and its proxies and to protect the citizens of Israel and Jewish communities worldwide,” the statement concluded.

The Islamic Republic remains the No. 1 source of terrorism against Israelis and Jews worldwide, directly and through its proxies, Israel’s National Security Council said in a travel warning issued on Sept. 14.

“Iranian motivation is growing in light of the severe blows it suffered in the framework of ‘Operation Rising Lion’ and the growing desire for revenge,” it reported, referring to the 12-day Israel-Iran war in June.

The statement noted that dozens of Iranian-directed plots were foiled over the past year, some of which had targeted Israeli missions abroad, former senior Israeli officials and various Israeli and Jewish targets.