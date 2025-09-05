Israel slams EU Commission Vice President for calling Gaza war ‘a genocide’

Israeli foreign ministry’s spokesperson accused Teresa Ribera, a Spanish Socialist, of being a “mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda.”

Israel slammed remarks by European Commission Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera in which she called the war in Gaza a “genocide.”

In a post on X, Israeli foreign ministry’s spokesperson Oren Marmorstein accused her of being a “mouthpiece for Hamas propaganda.”

“The genocide in Gaza exposes Europe’s failure to act and speak with one voice, even as protests spread across European cities and 14 U.N. Security Council members call for an immediate ceasefire,” Ribera said in a speech given during an inaugural lesson at Sciences Po in Paris.

The Spanish Commissioner, who is a member of the governing Socialist party (PSOE) in Spain, has been one of the fiercest critics in Brussels of Israel’s war in Gaza against Hamas.

As EU Foreign Ministers were meeting last month in Copenhagen to discuss the situation in the Middle East, Ribera called out the EU for its inaction on Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza and demanded a ‘’meaningful EU action as time is running out.’’

‘’The EU has no more time to waste and must act on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,’’ the Spanish Socialist said.

In August, Ribera she already declared that the devastation in Gaza “looks very much like genocide.”What we are seeing is a population being targeted, killed and condemned to starve to death,’’ she said.

Some in EU circles say that she has been challenging European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen whoi has been much less vocal on the Gaza issue.