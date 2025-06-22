Iran launches missile barrages against Israel hours after US strikes

At least 16 hospitalized by 25-missile barrage • IDF says it has neutralized the launchers used in the attack.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

Iran launched two barrages of ballistic missiles at Israel on Sunday morning, just hours after the United States carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iran’s key nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Emergency services reported that at least 16 people have been hospitalized so far, including one man in his 30s in moderate condition with shrapnel wounds to his upper body and 15 others suffering mild injuries.

Magen David Adom was treating and evacuating casualties, while teams continued to scan additional impact sites for potential victims.

According to Israeli media and official sources, 25 ballistic missiles were fired from Iranian territory toward central and northern Israel in the early hours of Sunday morning, triggering widespread air-raid sirens and activating Israel’s missile defense systems.

Among the hardest-hit locations was a retirement home in central Israel, where the roof collapsed following a missile impact. Police bomb disposal units and rescue teams are on site, ensuring no explosives remain and that no residents are trapped. Three people have been evacuated from the scene, along with elderly residents who were unharmed but required assistance due to the structural damage.

The Iranian missile barrage came just hours after U.S. airstrikes that, according to U.S. President Donald Trump, “totally obliterated” Iran’s primary nuclear enrichment sites, at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Trump declared the operation “extremely successful,” emphasizing that the Fordow facility had been “eliminated” and calling for Iran to “agree to end this war.”

Israel’s military confirmed that many of the Iranian missiles were intercepted, but said that falling debris and shrapnel had caused significant property damage and injuries in several locations.

The Israel Defense Forces announced shortly after the barrages that the Israeli Air Force had initiated a series of airstrikes targeting military sites in western Iran.

According to the IDF Spokesperson, the IAF also struck missile launchers that were being prepared for additional attacks on Israeli territory, as well as Iranian armed forces personnel operating in the area. The military reported that the launchers responsible for Sunday morning’s attacks had been neutralized.