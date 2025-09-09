IDF targets Hamas terrorists in Doha, Qatar

Jerusalem had previously warned that the Palestinian terror group’s leadership abroad was not safe.

By Joshua Marks, Amelie Botbol, JNS

The Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) on Tuesday carried out a targeted strike against senior members of Hamas’s leadership in Doha, Qatar.

Those targeted had for years directed the Palestinian terror group’s operations, were directly responsible for the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and have been managing the ongoing war against Israel, according to an IDF statement.

The military said measures were taken to minimize civilian casualties, including the use of precision munitions. It added that efforts would continue with determination to defeat Hamas.

“Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation,” according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. “Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

Netanyahu provided further details in a joint statement with Defense Minister Israel Katz, saying that he instructed on Monday all security agencies to prepare for potential assassination attempts on Hamas leaders abroad following two Palestinian terrorist attacks—a shooting in Jerusalem that killed six people and a tank bombing in northern Gaza that killed four IDF soldiers.

“Today at noon, in light of an operational opportunity, and after consultation with all the heads of the security establishment and with complete backing, the prime minister and the defense minister decided to implement the directive given last night to the IDF and the Shin Bet, who carried it out with precision and professionalism,” the statement continued.

“The prime minister and defense minister believe the operation was entirely justified given that this Hamas leadership initiated and organized the Oct. 7 massacre and has continued to launch murderous actions against the State of Israel and its citizens since then, including claiming responsibility for the killing of our citizens in yesterday’s attack in Jerusalem,” the statement concluded.

Netanyahu provided further details of the operation, which the IDF named “Summit of Fire,” during a speech on Tuesday evening at an American Independence Day celebration hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Israel, held in Jerusalem.

He authorized the “surgical precision strike on the terrorist chiefs of Hamas,” who, he said, “planned, launched, and celebrated the horrific massacres of Oct. 7—the savage murder of 1,200 people; the beheading of men; the rape and murder of women; the burning of babies; the taking of over 250 hostages, including innocent hostages—grandmothers, grandchildren, Holocaust survivors.”

Netanyahu stated that they “perpetrated the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” speaking at the event, which took place at the Museum of Tolerance in the Israeli capital. (The event was originally scheduled for July 4 but was postponed due to the Israel-Iran war in June.)

“They were meeting in the same place—exactly the same place—where they celebrated this savagery almost two years ago,” Netanyahu continued. “At the beginning of the war, I promised that Israel would reach those who perpetrated this horror. Today, Israel and I have kept that promise.”

The prime minister said that “much of the world, including much of the democratic world—or governments at least—have shamefully forgotten Oct. 7. But I don’t forget, and Israel will never forget. Never. There was a time when Jews could be murdered with impunity, but since the founding of the State of Israel those days are over.”

Netanyahu emphasized that the action in Doha “can open the door to an end of the war in Gaza,” saying that Jerusalem has accepted the proposal put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the war, “beginning with the immediate release of all our hostages, who have been held in the dungeons of Gaza for 700 days. If President Trump’s proposal is accepted, the war can end immediately. We can begin once again to pursue the expansion of peace in our region for the benefit of all.”

He concluded his remarks with a direct message to the people of Gaza: “Don’t be derailed by these murderous terrorists, by these killers. They don’t care a hoot about you. They live in sumptuous villas—you can’t imagine how sumptuous—away from this battlefield. Their partners in Gaza don’t worry about you. They go to the underground tunnels and keep you above ground so you serve as human shields for them. Don’t be derailed by these killers. Stand up for your rights and your future. Make peace with us. Accept President Trump’s proposal. Don’t worry. You can do it, and we can promise you a different future, but you’ve got to take these people out of the way. If you do, there is no limit to our common future.”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said at the start of the strike: “These are the terrorists whose entire aspiration was to be the spearhead for the destruction of the State of Israel — we will continue to carry out our mission everywhere, at every range, near and far, in order to to hold our enemies accountable.”

He continued: “Authorized. Proceed — eliminate the heads from the Hamas terrorist organization. We are settling a moral and ethical account on behalf of all the victims of Oct. 7. We will not rest and we will not be silent until we bring back our hostages and defeat Hamas.”

Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Israel’s minister for the development of the periphery, the Negev and the Galilee, told JNS that Jerusalem has demonstrated throughout the war its ability to eliminate its enemies.

“The message here is important—the Jewish people do not forget, and our foes are not protected anywhere and at any time,” he said.

“The next step is to continue the planned operation to occupy Gaza [City], which will lead to the defeat of Hamas and the release of all the hostages,” he added.

According to a report in Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya, top Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya was killed in the strike.

Other Hamas leaders abroad known to be based in Qatar include Khaled Mashaal, Zaher Jabarin, Mohammad Ismail Darwish, Mousa Abu Marzouk, Hussam Badran and Tahar Anunu.

“We are awaiting the results of the attack. There was a consensus in the political and security leadership,” a senior Israeli official told Channel 12.

A major explosion sent heavy smoke billowing near Hamas’s local headquarters, according to Arab media reports. The terror group’s negotiating team had reportedly been meeting there to discuss a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of hostages.

The Qatar Foreign Ministry condemned the strike.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital,” wrote Majed Al Ansari, adviser to the prime minister and official spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry. “This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar.”

Israel got a greenlight from the Trump administration for the Doha operation.

“The party’s over,” Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli told JNS.

“The terror architects of the horrific massacre of innocents on October 7th, feasting in luxury hotels after inflicting unprecedented disaster upon their own people, are finally meeting justice,” he said.

“And a word to the Qatari crime family: those who sleep with dogs should not complain when they wake up with fleas,” he added.