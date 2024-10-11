IDF: Hezbollah terrorists operate from within and near civilian areas in southern Lebanon, including areas near UNIFIL posts

Italy complained to Israel over the UNIFIL attack at Naqoura headquarters. France asks Israel for ”explanations”

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Thursday its troops opened fire near a UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon) base in the area of Naqoura in southern Lebanon after instructing U.N. forces in the area to remain in protected spaces.

In a statement, the IDF said that Hezbollah terrorists operate from within and near civilian areas in southern Lebanon, including areas near UNIFIL posts.

The UNIFIL force said two of its peacekeepers were injured in an incident when an Israeli tank fired at a watchtower at the force’s main headquarters in Ras al-Naqoura, hitting the tower and causing them to fall. There were no casualties in two other incidents, a U.N. source said.

“The IDF is operating in southern Lebanon and maintains routine communication with UNIFIL,” the IDF said.

Italy complains to Israel over the UNIFIL attack

What happened is unacceptable says Meloni

Italy formally complained to Israel on Thursday after the it said headquarters of the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon and two Italian bases came under attack.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto summoned the Israeli ambassador, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Two Indonesian peacekeepers were wounded by IDF tank fire on an observation turret but none of the some 1,000 Italian soldiers enaged in the UN mission were injured.

“The Italian government has formally protested to the Israeli authorities and firmly reiterated that what is happening around the UNIFIL contingent base is not acceptable,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office said.

“Premier Meloni recalled that the Italians continue to provide invaluable work for the stabilization of the area, in compliance with the United Nations mandate,’’ the office added.

UNIFIL has about 10,000 peacekeepers stationed in south Lebanon.

France, which also provides peacekeepers to UNIFIL, demanded explanations from Israel.

“France expresses its deep concern following the Israeli fire that hit the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and condemns any attack on UNIFIL’s security,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that none of France’s 700 soldiers had been injured.

“We await explanations from the Israeli authorities. The protection of peacekeepers must be respected by all parties to a conflict,’’ the ministry said.