Hostage families call for Trump to receive Nobel Peace Prize

Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have sent an urgent letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, calling on the body to award the Nobel Peace Prize to U.S. President Donald Trump for his efforts to end the Israel-Hamas war.

“After almost two years of suffering, we have reached a critical turning point,” the families wrote, according to a statement from the Hostage and Missing Families Forum Headquarters.

“President Trump’s determination to bring peace made possible what many said was impossible. We strongly urge you to award President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize because he has vowed he will not rest and will not stop until every last hostage is back home,” the letter added.

“In this past year, no leader or organization has contributed more to peace around the world than President Trump,” it continued. “While many have spoken eloquently about peace, he has achieved it. While others have offered empty promises, he has delivered tangible results that have saved countless lives.”

The Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced on Friday.

Trump and first lady Melania thanked the forum in a letter sent on Tuesday—the second anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led Palestinian attack on southern Israel—signed by the president.

In the letter, a copy of which was posted to X by Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, Trump emphasized his determination to return all of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and to ensure the “total destruction of Hamas so these horrific acts may never be repeated.”

The letter continued, “My entire administration has been touched by the fact that, through the unimaginable pain and suffering of spending two years not knowing where your loved ones are, you have continued telling their stories and advocating on their behalf.”

A total of 48 hostages are being held by terrorist groups in Gaza, including 47 from the 251 kidnapped on Oct. 7. Twenty are believed to be alive.

Trump on Tuesday met in the Oval Office with former Hamas hostage Edan Alexander and the family of Omer Neutra, who was killed on Oct. 7 and whose body is still in Gaza. Alexander is an Israeli-American raised in New Jersey, while Neutra was a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen from New York.

“Today, on the second anniversary of the October 7 attack, President Trump welcomed Edan Alexander, who was held hostage by Hamas for 584 days, and the family of Omer Neutra to the Oval Office. President Trump is committed to bringing every hostage home,” the White House said.

An Israeli negotiating team departed for Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday for indirect talks with Hamas terrorists regarding a hostage agreement.

The delegation has been tasked with finalizing technical details of the captives’ release in the wake of Hamas’s initial “acceptance” of Trump’s plan to end the two-year-long Gaza war.