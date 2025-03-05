European Jewish leaders call on Head of EU parliament to sanction French MEP Rima Hassanfor her remarks on the Bibas family

In a radio interview one day after Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, were laid to rest in Israel, Rima Hassan, who is a member of the extreme left ‘La France Insoumise’ (France Unbowed) party, claimed that they were not murdered by the Palestinian terrorist organization and pointed the finger of responsibility at the “occupation and colonization regime imposed by Israel”.

European Jewish leaders called on European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to take sanctions against Rima Hassan, a French member of the EU assembly after she publicly denied that the Bibas family has been murdered in captivity by Hamas and justified the terrorist group action as a ‘’legitimate.’’

Ariel was four years old when the family was kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, and Kfir was just nine months old. The kibbutz was one of the hardest hit on that day — terrorists broke into all but six homes in the community. In truth Hamas depravity and cruelty is bottomless.

Hamas sought to say that the family was murdered in an airstrike. They even disfigured the bodies to make it look so. But the forensic and medical teams in Israel rapidly uncovered the truth. They were brutally murdered.

In a letter to Roberta Metsola, the Jewish leaders, who represent Jewish organizations and communities in their respective countries and are members of the European Jewish Association Leadership Council, recall that the Code of Conduct, last revised in 2023, states that ‘’Member of the European Parliament act solely in the public interest and conduct their work with disinterest, integrity, openness, diligence, honesty, accountability and respect for the European Parliament’s dignity and reputation.’’

‘’Mrs Hassan has treated the code of conduct with utter contempt. She insults the Bibas family in the most despicable way, and trumpets Hamas propaganda with impunity,’’ they wrote.

‘’Have we instead reached the stage in European political discourse when an elected representative can openly deny murder and justify the acts of a proscribed terrorist organisation?,’’ they asked, noting that Hassan was not invited to speak at the radio as a private individual, but as an MEP.

‘’We believe the severity of this merits at the very least a reprimand, suspension from the House, and the convening of the Advisory Committee on Members Conduct,’’ the Jewish leaders wrote.