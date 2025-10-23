EuroLeague’s return to Israel ‘the right move,’ says Herzog

“I call on all sports organizations around the world, in all sports: it is time to strengthen the shared spirit of sport, and the message that sport connects people, rather than divides them. Sport serves as a bridge of hope, fairness, and fraternity,” Herzog tweeted.

The EuroLeague management met in Barcelona on Tuesday and decided to allow games to be played in the Jewish state, starting on Dec. 1.

Games have been suspended from being played in Israel ever since terrorists from Gaza carried out the deadliest single-day attack in the state’s history in the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, starting a war that supposedly came to an end on Oct. 10, 2025.

Maccabi and Hapoel Tel Aviv will now be able to host matches in the coastal metropolis in the EuroLeague and EuroCup competitions, respectively.

Maccabi Tel Aviv B.C. is one of the EuroLeague’s 13 founding clubs, with a rich history of success in the prestigious competition. Maccabi has reportedly led the efforts to bring back games to Israel in conversations between co-owner Danny Federman and EuroLeague president Dejan Bodiroga and CEO Paulius Motiejūnas.

Although the decision could be made at the sole discretion of the CEO, Motiejūnas sought the approval of the participating clubs, Ynet reported.

The Israeli club therefore prepared in advance letters from Herzog, Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levi, the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Culture and Sports to guarantee security arrangements for the visiting clubs and their fans.

According to Ynet, these assurances helped tip the scale for Turkish, Italian and Spanish clubs to support the decision.

However, Turkey’s two leading basketball clubs, Anadolu Efes and Fenerbahçe, both based in Istanbul, issued a joint statement on Wednesday objecting to the decision.

“EuroLeague statements claimed the decision-making process was based on consensus among all members, but in fact no vote was held on the matter. It was only decided to monitor developments,” the statement read, according to Ynet.

“Anadolu Efes and Fenerbahçe openly expressed their opposition and concerns about the possible consequences of such a decision. Discussions with state institutions and EuroLeague management are ongoing.”