EU foreign policy chief ‘shocked’ by murder of two staff members of Israel’s embassy in Washington

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar blamed anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli incitement for the murder.

He added that ‘’the incitement is also done by leaders and officials of many countries and international organizations, especially from Europe.’’

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said she was ‘’shocked’’ by the shooting of two Israeli embassy staff, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, in Washington DC on Wednesday night.

‘’There is and should be no place in our societies for hatred, extremism, or antisemitism. I extend my condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Israel,’’ she wrote on X.

The murder happened at a Jewish conference of the American Jewish Committee in the capital’s Jewish Museum.

The murderer is an active member of a far-left Marxist, pro-Palestine group called the Party for Socialism and Liberation. 30-year-old Chicago native Elias Rodriguez held a red keffiyeh and shouted “Free, free Palestine!” as he was being taken into custody, after shooting the two Israelis.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar blamed the murder as ‘’the direct result of toxic anti-Semitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world that has been going on since the October 7th massacre.’’

‘’Recently, we have witnessed an unprecedented wave of terror attacks and attempts against Israeli missions around the world, with an emphasis on Europe,’’ he added.

‘’Israeli missions and representatives around the world are targets of anti-Semitic terrorism that has crossed all red lines.There is a direct line connecting anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli incitement to this murder,’’ Sa’ar insisted.

