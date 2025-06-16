EU Commission head: ‘Israel has the right to defend itself’

In a conversation wit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ursula von der Leyen stressed that ‘’Iran is the main source of regional instability.’’

In a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen underlined that ‘’Israel has the right to defend itself.’’

In a post on X, she wrote: ‘’We are following developments in the Middle East with deep concern. I reiterated our commitment to peace, stability, and diplomatic efforts leading to de-escalation.’’

She stressed that ‘’Iran is the main source of regional instability.’’

‘’ Europe has always been clear: Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon. There is an urgent need for a negotiated solution. We have consistently voiced strong concerns about Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs — the same missiles indiscriminately hitting cities not only in Israel, but also in Ukraine,’’ the EU leader said.

In her conversation with Netanyahu, von der Leyen also discussed Gaza.’’The humanitarian situation in Gaza is unacceptable. I reiterated our urgent call to allow all humanitarian aid to reach civilians in need immediately. The resumption of the ceasefire and the immediate release of the hostages, so that a permanent end of the hostilities can be finally achieved, is a must,’’ she said.