Costa Rica becomes sixth in Latin America to adopt IHRA Jew-hatred definition

“We thank Costa Rica for joining the group of countries in the international community that support morality and combat discrimination,” stated Gilbert Meltzer, president of the Costa Rican Jewish Community.

By JNS

Costa Rica became the sixth Latin American country to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of Jew-hatred, drawing praise from major Jewish organizations.

“We are grateful that Costa Rica has joined the growing number of nations that view the IHRA definition as an essential guidepost to recognize antisemitism in its various forms so it can be properly addressed,” stated Dina Siegel Vann, director of the American Jewish Committee’s Latin American affairs institute.

“We urge all nations to take this important step to protect their Jewish communities and uphold their Democratic values,” Siegel said.

The World Jewish Congress lauded the Costa Rican government “for taking meaningful action against antisemitism.”

Gilbert Meltzer, president of the Costa Rican Jewish Community, stated that “the increase of hate speech and attacks on Jews all over the world, especially after Oct. 7, demands ethical decisions and firm actions as this one.”

“We thank Costa Rica for joining the group of countries in the international community that support morality and combat discrimination,” he said.