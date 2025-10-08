‘An entire nation awaits’

Tens of thousands gathered at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv on Monday evening for Israel’s official memorial ceremony marking two years since the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas and other Gazan terrorists.

The event opened with a minute of silence and was broadcast live to millions watching at hundreds of viewing centers across Israel, and around the world.

The date marks two years since the coordinated terrorist attack on southern Israel in 2023, in which some 1,200 people were murdered and 251 taken hostage.

The ceremony was co-hosted by Ashira Greenberg, widow of Lt. Col. Tomer Greenberg, and “Fauda” actor Tzachi Halevy, who fought on Oct. 7 in the defense of Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

In his opening remarks, Halevy said: “To the citizens of Israel and the Jewish people here and abroad—thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It is because of you that this moving ceremony is happening and being broadcast live to millions of people and hundreds of communities worldwide. This evening belongs to all of us. We are united in love for those we lost.”

Ashira Greenberg also addressed the crowd, saying: “Tonight, we also embrace the families of the 48 hostages still in captivity, who are waiting with bated breath for news of their return. Dear families: An entire nation is waiting with you for good news. We will not be whole until your loved ones return to us. In worry and in hope—you are not alone. We are with you.”

She recalled the moment he left their home: “At 6:29 a.m., the house shook. You left. Commander of the response team. Brave, alert, strong as always.”

Omer Shem Tov, who was released from Hamas captivity in the most recent hostage deal, shared his experience: “October 7. The date that became a turning point in our lives. On a morning of joy, celebrating with friends, one moment changed everything. That night we were kids dancing through life. By morning, everything was shattered. Innocence, routine, security, all broken. Faced with horror, we had a choice: sink or fight for the light. And within that darkness, light emerged. The light of people who did not give up. Who rose, stepped forward, ran to the field, to the command posts, to help, to save, to love. They taught us what true mutual responsibility means.”

Two mothers of hostages also addressed their sons: Viki Cohen, mother of Nimrod Cohen, and Anat Angrest, mother of Matan Angrest.

Viki: “I remember the first time they placed you beside me, your first breath, the look I knew would follow me forever.”

Anat: “I remember you learning to walk, falling and getting back up, your eyes searching for mine with each tiny step. I remember your first drawing, still in the drawer. Your first lost tooth.”

Viki continued: “I remember when you jumped into the water without fear. The day you brought me a shell and said, ‘Mom, listen to the waves.’”

Anat: “I remember your bar mitzvah speech, your steady voice, those words always with me.”

Viki: “I remember how you grew into a young man in high school, suddenly standing next to your dad in the morning, shaving. I remember your prom, so happy, spreading your wings.”

Anat: “I remember the day you enlisted, the smile in your new uniform, your eyes shining with pride and purpose.”

Viki: “I hugged you, I was happy for you, and terrified. I remember our last holiday together, the hug that was too short, and your words still echoing: ‘Take care of yourself, and don’t be a hero for me.’”

Viki: “I remember the exact place I stood when I was told you had been taken hostage. The moment the ground vanished beneath my feet. For two years now, all the light has gone, and you are shivering in the dark, deep in the tunnels.”

Anat: “I know you are in pain, and I cannot hold you. I hear you whispering, ‘Come, Mom,’ and I cannot protect you.”

Viki concluded: “But my child, I swear: I am not giving up! An entire nation is not giving up on you. An entire nation is fighting for you.”

