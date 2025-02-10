Trump: Freed hostages resemble Holocaust survivors

“At some point, we are going to lose our patience” with Hamas, said the U.S. president • The United States is “committed to buying and owning” the coastal enclave.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed shock on Sunday at the condition of the Israeli hostages released from Hamas captivity a day earlier, comparing them to Holocaust survivors.

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, he said the three men “look like Holocaust survivors. They were in horrible condition—emaciated. It looked like something from many years ago.”

The hostages—Or Levy, 34, Eli Sharabi, 52, and Ohad Ben Ami, 56—were freed after 491 days in captivity following their abduction during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

“At some point, we are going to lose our patience” with Hamas, he warned. “They [the hostages]look like they haven’t had a meal in a month. There’s no reason for that. I don’t know how much longer we can take it.”

An Israeli delegation arrived in Doha, Qatar on Saturday night to continue negotiations with Hamas regarding the second phase of the ceasefire. U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is mediating the latest round of talks.

The Israeli Security Cabinet was scheduled to convene on Monday to determine the negotiation team’s mandate, according to Hebrew media reports.

According to Israeli estimates, there are 76 hostages still in Hamas captivity in Gaza, including 73 abducted during the Oct. 7 attacks.

Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades parade Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi before handing them over to the International Red Cross, Feb 8, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

Trump on Gaza: “Committed to owning it”

Trump also reiterated his vision for Gaza’s future, which he expressed during last week’s visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating, “I’m committed to buying and owning Gaza.”

He suggested that the United States might oversee its reconstruction but would involve other Middle Eastern states in the effort. “We’re committed to owning it, taking it and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back,” he said, describing Gaza as a “demolition site” that needs complete rebuilding.

According to Trump, future development could turn Gaza into a “very good site” where “people can come from all over the world and live,” while ensuring Palestinians “live beautifully, in harmony and in peace.”

He blamed Hamas for making Gaza one of the “most dangerous places in the world.”

US President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump (L) watch the pregame show at Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 9, 2025. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images.

Trump: Arab countries will accept Gazans

Despite their statements to the contrary, Arab nations would be open to resettling Gazans elsewhere once they were negotiating directly with him, Trump said.

“They never spoke to me. They spoke to other people. When they speak to me, they’re going to take them,” he claimed, arguing that many Palestinians would prefer relocation rather than being forced to remain in Gaza.

Hamas rejects Trump’s statements

Hamas political bureau member Izzat al-Rishq dismissed Trump’s remarks, calling them “absurd” and “a reflection of deep ignorance.” He insisted that “Gaza is not an asset that is bought and sold” and vowed that Palestinians would resist any attempts at forced displacement.