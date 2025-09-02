‘’Recognizing a Palestinian state without imposing these essential requirements undermines the chances of a negotiated solution in the region,’’ the embassy added.

‘Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said that his country is committed to recognising a Palestinian state in due course but it has attached important conditions to this recognition.

The announcement of an agreement between the federal government coalition partners on the war in Gaza and recognition of a Palestinian state came Monday night after weeks of bickering over these issues.

In practice, as the Flemish VRT public television explained, the recognition will only happen by royal decree once the last Israeli hostage has been released and terrorist groups such as Hamas have been removed from the Palestinian administration. There are still 48 hostages held in captivity by Hamas in Gaza

Mindful of these conditions, Belgium will join the signatories of the ‘’New York Declaration’’ which advocates a two-state solution and will recognize a Palestinian state during the joint initiative of France and Saudi Arabia later this month at the UN General Assembly in New York. Pr2vot called the move a “powerful political and diplomatic signal.”

He said Belgium had decided on the move to preserve the two-state solution and to “mark the condemnation of Israel’s expansionist ambitions, with its colonization programs and military occupations.’’

However, noting “the trauma suffered by the Israeli people as a result of the terror attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023,” the minister said that a royal decree that will formally recognize “Palestine” would only be signed after all hostages are freed and Hamas is removed from power.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever from the Flemish nationalist conservative N-VA (New Flemish Alliance) heads a coalition of French and Flemish-speaking parties deeply divided on Israel. During a press conference in Berlin on Aug. 26 he stressed that “Hamas must disappear completely” before Belgium would recognize a Palestinian state.

“There must be a credible Palestinian Authority, an agreement must be reached on borders, and Israel must receive security guarantees,” he said during a visit in Berlin, adding that a recognition of “Palestine” would be “pointless and counterproductive” unless these conditions are addressed.

The Belgian Foreign Minister also announced 12 measures against Israel including a ban on imports from Jewish communities in the West Bank (Judea and Samaria), limits on consular aid to Belgians living in the disputed region and restrictions on government contracts with Israeli companies, as well as entry bans targeting “two extremist Israeli ministers, several violent settlers and Hamas leaders.”

He also said Belgium will also continue to push at the European Union level for the suspension of all cooperation with Jerusalem, which needs a qualified majority woithin the EU, including the association agreement and joint research programs as well as technical cooperation. He pointed out that a qualified majority in the EU for a suspension of the cooperation.

Prévot said that “the point is not to sanction the Israeli people, but to ensure that its government respects international and humanitarian law and to act in the hope of improving the situation on the ground.”

In a response to Prévot’s announcement, Israel’ embassy in Belgium noted that Belgium will not officially recognize a Palestinian state, either de facto or de jure, until Hamas is dismantled and the Israeli hostages are released.

‘’We believe it is important that at least certain conditions have been set. However, we regret the total disregard for the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the conditions attached to it, such as the organization of democratic elections, the cessation of PA support for terrorism, the cessation of PA payments to terrorists, the end of education that promotes hatred, and the recognition of the Jewish state.’’

‘’Recognizing a Palestinian state without imposing these essential requirements undermines the chances of a negotiated solution in the region,’’ the embassy added. ;

‘’It sends the message that, in order to achieve progress, Palestinians need not negotiate or compromise, but rather orchestrate a massacre and a prolonged war to capitalize on an emotional international reaction.’’

The president of the French speaking Liberal MR Georges-Louis Bouchez party, who together with the Prime Minister, resisted sanctions against Israel proposed by the other coalition partners, stressed that ‘’the voice of reason has been heard.’’ ‘’ Palestine will only be legally recognized by Belgium once the hostages have been released and Hamas has been completely removed from power. Rewarding terrorism would have been unacceptable and unreasonable. The conditions are clearly in place.’’

‘’Any economic sanctions will only be taken at the European level. These are essential conditions for them to be effective,’’ he added. Acoording to Belgian MP Michael Freilich, from the N-VA party, despite the minister’s characterization of the country’s position on the matter, the conditions mean no such recognition will actually occur. France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia and Canada are among the Western nations that have joined plans to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations amid diplomatic tensions with Israel over its war on Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the initiative led by French President Emmanuel Macron ‘’to recognize a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre” by Hamas terrorists.

“Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became,” Netanyahu stated. “A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel—not to live in peace beside it. Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel. They seek a state instead of Israel.”