Belgium will not recognize a ‘’Palestinian state’’ for the time being, distancing itself from Spain, Norway and Ireland, the three European countries who announced such a move on Wednesday.

The Belgian inner cabinet discussed discussed what position our country would be taking.

According to Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, recognition itself is not up for discussion. “The real question is whether we will do this immediately, as a symbolic act. Or are we going to do it in a meaningful way, with rights for the Palestinians?”

“We now want to continue working and use the opportunity that Belgium currently has as EU chairmanship to mediate and find a solution,” she added.

“We are in favor of a two-state solution. Three member states have taken an important step, while others still have questions to ask”.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that his government is ‘’waiting for the right moment.’’ Priority must be given to “measures that will immediately lead to an improvement in the situation on the ground,’’ he added.

Within the coalition government, the Socialists, Ecologists and Christian-Democrats were hoping for such a symbolic announcement, but the Liberals held back, deeming the timing inappropriate.

The Israeli government announced the recall “for consultations” of its ambassadors to Ireland and Norway following these countries’ decision to recognize a Palestinian state.

Slovenia is also expected to follow the three countries.