Yad Vashem opened a new center on Monday documenting the sites where Jews were massacred across Eastern Europe during the Holocaust, based on non-Jewish testimonials.

The Patrick Desbois and Philip Friedman Institute for Documenting Holocaust Murder Sites, located in Yad Vashem’s archive building in Jerusalem, houses the extensive archive of Yahad-In Unum, a French humanitarian organization founded two decades ago by a Catholic priest.

Drawing on two decades of field research and forensic documentation, the organization identified more than 3,000 mass-killing sites, gathering corroborating evidence of what they refer to as the “Holocaust by Bullets.”

“In today’s context of terrible denial of the genocide of the Jews, non-Jewish archives and testimonies constitute undeniable proof of the murders committed against Jews during the Holocaust by bullets,” said Father Patrick Desbois, founder of Yahad-In Unum.

The archive includes thousands of non-Jewish eyewitness testimonies, and interactive maps detailing the mass murder of Jews by Nazi mobile killing units and their local partners that took place during the German invasion of Eastern Europe in World War II.

The researchers from the French organization, which was founded in 2004 and takes its name from the Hebrew and Latin words meaning “Together in One”, interviewed more than 7,000 residents who witnessed the massacres, including people who were forced to assist in digging mass graves and removing valuables from victims’ bodies.

Unlike at Nazi death camps, where some prisoners survived to tell their stories, in many places mass shootings left no survivors, making the testimony of non-Jewish eyewitnesses critical.

“The forests, fields and ravines where Jews were murdered are as much a part of the history of the Holocaust as the Nazi camps,” said Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan.

“This new center… will connect that evidence with research and education, helping future generations understand how the Holocaust unfolded and remember the individual human beings and the Jewish worlds that were destroyed,” he continued.

“As children of Holocaust survivors, we feel a deeply personal responsibility to preserve the memory of the estimated two million Jews murdered in the Holocaust by bullets, whose remains lie in mass graves across 11 countries of Eastern Europe,” said Philip Friedman, who funded the initiative.

“Ensuring that these records are accessible to the widest possible audience and preserved for future generations honors the victims, our parents, and our responsibility to ensure that this history is never forgotten,” he added.

The new archive center will be open to researchers and the general public.