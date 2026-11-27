Wikipedia banned an anti-Israel user, who goes by “Ian” in Arabic, indefinitely from editing pages about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The user, who has made more than 18,700 edits on the crowd-sourced site, has said that the term “Zio” is an acceptable term when used as shorthand for Zionist and is only Jew-hatred when “used as a metonym for Jews.”

The Anti-Defamation League has said that the term is an “antisemitic slur.”

Wikipedia’s arbitration committee, the site’s version of a supreme court, implemented the sanction earlier in the week.

“Ian” also said that the ADL, which named him in a report about bias on Wikipedia, is “dedicated to defending a state conducting a genocide.”

On Feb. 20, “Ian” edited the first sentence of the main Wikipedia entry about the Oct. 7 attacks to say that the terror attacks came from the “blockaded” Gaza Strip.