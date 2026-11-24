By EJP staff

With Ukrainian officials warning that the coming winter could be the harshest in the country’s history, Kiev’s JCC Beit Menachem Jewish community has launched a billboard campaign urging residents not to leave the elderly alone amid the ongoing war.

The initiative follows the tragic death of a Holocaust survivor in her home last winter

Kiev’s Chief Rabbi, Harav Yonatan Markovitch: “Don’t wait for them to ask for help. Call your parents, grandparents and elderly neighbors today”

Billboards appearing across Kiev over the past week carry a simple but powerful message. Alongside a photograph of an elderly couple, their backs turned toward the camera, are the words: “Elderly people did not choose loneliness.”

Behind the campaign is Kiev’s Jewish community, JCC Beit Menachem, which hopes to draw public attention to one of the most painful consequences of the ongoing war: the loneliness and hardship experienced by elderly residents, particularly as Ukraine prepares for another potentially devastating winter.

According to warnings issued by Ukrainian officials in interviews with local media, the coming winter could be the most difficult in the country’s history. For elderly people, especially those living alone, the combination of bitter cold, wartime disruptions and isolation presents a particularly serious danger.

Last winter, the tragic death of a Holocaust survivor who passed away alone in her home brought the problem into sharp focus, illustrating how isolation can become a matter of life and death.

The campaign is part of a broader humanitarian assistance program operated by Kiev’s JCC Beit Menachem Chabad community. Its activities include distributing warm clothing and providing assistance to vulnerable residents, with particular attention to those whose difficulties may not be immediately apparent.

The initiative is being led by Rabbi Ariel Markovitch, who serves as Rabbi of Kiev’s young adults and Israeli communities.

The message is straightforward: Do not wait for someone to ask for help. Call your parents and grandparents. Check on elderly neighbors. Knock on the door of someone living alone. Do not assume that somebody else is already looking after them.

“Don’t wait for them to ask for help,” says Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, Chief Rabbi of Kyiv. “Call your parents, your grandparents and the neighbor who lives alone today. Ask how they’re doing, listen to them and find out whether they need anything.

“Even someone who doesn’t have an elderly relative can choose an older person or couple in their neighborhood and make a point of staying in touch.”

Community organizers hope the campaign will accomplish far more than raising awareness. Their goal is to encourage people throughout Kyiv to turn the message into practical acts of kindness.

In the bitter Ukrainian winter, with the ongoing war deepening the hardships faced by those who have been left alone, a telephone call, a short visit or a knock on the door can mean much more than a thoughtful gesture. It may even save a life.