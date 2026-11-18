Convening at the European Parliament, the Conference of European Imams—chaired by Imam Hassen Chalghoumi—held an unprecedented summit, bringing together some forty religious dignitaries from across Europe, writes Colin Stevens in EU Reporter.

Organized in collaboration with Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Céline Imart (EPP, France) and following up on the European Parliament’s resolution of October 8, the symposium delivered a clear message: Islam is a religion, while Islamism is a totalitarian political ideology. The two must no longer be conflated.

Addressing the MEPs, Imam Hassen Chalghoumi stated firmly: “We are Europeans. Europe is our home. We cannot—and must not—confuse Islam with Islamism. Islamism is not a religious opinion; it is a political ideology that uses religion to impose a totalitarian agenda. To continue downplaying or denying this danger is to leave Muslims to face, on their own, an ideological pressure that traps and exploits them. If you truly care about Muslims and wish to preserve our ability to live together, then do your job. Help us put an end to this phenomenon. Do not shield it under the guise—the false pretence—of defending Muslims.”

The resolution of 8 October is not directed against Muslims; rather, it protects them from the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood. Europe must now shoulder its responsibilities and safeguard its Muslim population against political Islamism. For her part, Member of the European Parliament Céline Imart highlighted the strategic role of interreligious dialogue: “What is becoming powerfully clear today is that interreligious dialogue—between faiths, with faith communities, and even within individual faiths—serves as a vital tool for our European democracies.”

The imams in attendance all expressed the same sentiment: Europe is their home. Some were born there, work there, and are raising their children there. Through their presence, they sought to stand alongside their fellow Europeans in championing a Europe defined by living together in harmony.

An interreligious dinner at the Great Synagogue of Brussels

On the evening of November 12, following the symposium, a “Dinner of Peace” was held at the Great Synagogue of Brussels, presided over by the Chief Rabbi of Brussels, Albert Guigui, and attended by the president of the Central Jewish Consistory of Belgium. This moment of fraternity brought together imams, rabbis, and political figures, united by a shared message of dialogue and responsibility. The writer Marek Halter was also present, alongside Imam Hassen Chalghoumi, further underscoring the symbolic significance of the gathering.

Commemorations and gestures of fraternity on November 13

The following day, the participants gathered for moments of reflection at the Maelbeek metro station and subsequently at the Jewish Museum of Belgium, paying tribute to the victims of the attacks that struck Brussels. These acts of remembrance were attended by, among others, Audrey Henry, a Brussels Secretary of State; Senator Viviane Teitelbaum; Member of the European Parliament Assita Kanko; and Françoise Schepmans, a member of the Brussels Parliament. Following the commemorations, the imams were welcomed to the Jewish Museum of Belgium by its president, Philippe Blondin, for a “tea of ​​friendship”—a powerful symbol of fraternity and mutual recognition.

Towards a White Paper and sustained European action

A White Paper proposing concrete measures against Islamism and the Muslim Brotherhood will be developed. It will be presented to the Council of Europe, the European Commission, and the interior ministers of the 27 member states. This symposium is part of a broader European initiative: a second event will be held in Rome at the end of January, and a third in Paris at the end of February.

Through this event, the Conference of European Imams calls on member states to actively support the adoption of a resolution at the Council of Europe and to implement concrete solutions to protect Muslims and ensure genuine, harmonious coexistence. The Conference reaffirms its commitment: “We, European imams, are ready to work with you. Not to divide, but to unite. Not to accuse, but to protect. Europe is our home. We wish to defend it—together.