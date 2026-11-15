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Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial vandalized with Ukrainian nationalist graffiti

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JNS staff

The Mordechai Anielewicz statue at the Yad Mordechai kibbutz in southern Israel. Anielewicz was the young leader of the Jewish Fighting Organization, which led the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against Nazi Germans for a month from April into May of 1943. Credit: Bukvoed via Wikimedia Commons.
The Mordechai Anielewicz statue at the Yad Mordechai kibbutz in southern Israel. Anielewicz was the young leader of the Jewish Fighting Organization, which led the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against Nazi Germans for a month from April into May of 1943. Credit: Bukvoed via Wikimedia Commons.

The memorial honoring fighters of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, as well as a nearby Polish military monument, were defaced with red graffiti praising a Ukrainian nationalist militia. Warsaw police confirmed that an investigation was underway after the vandalism was reported on Saturday.

Both monuments were spray-painted with the words “Slava UPA,” meaning “Glory to the Ukrainian Insurgent Army,” a World War II-era nationalist organization responsible for massacres of Polish civilians. Poland’s Jewish Historical Institute condemned the vandalism as an attack on the memory of Holocaust victims and Jewish resistance fighters, according to Ynet.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland condemned the vandalism on Saturday, accusing Russia of orchestrating provocations intended to inflame tensions between Poles and Ukrainians.

Russian involvement has not been established. Similar graffiti has appeared on several other monuments across Poland in recent weeks.

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