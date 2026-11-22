Some 1,500 Jewish teenagers gathered at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Saturday night in a show of Jewish pride, organizers said. The rally capped the European Jewish Teen Congress, which drew more than 800 teens from 400 schools in 30 countries, with hundreds of Paris-area teens joining the evening event, according to organizers.

Participants marked the end of Shabbat with an outdoor Havdalah ceremony on the Champ de Mars, recited the Shema and prayed for peace and the safety of Jewish communities worldwide. Israeli singer Noam Buskila performed as the crowd danced near the illuminated tower.

Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters posted footage of the gathering on X early on Sunday, describing more than 800 teens declaring their Jewish identity during the CTeen European Regional Shabbaton.

“These teens are the future, and their resilience sends the world a message: the Jewish people are here to stay,” said Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, chairman of CTeen International. He also announced a new CTeen chapter in Drancy, the Paris suburb that housed a Holocaust-era transit camp.

Approximately 64,000 Jews were deported from Drancy to Nazi killing centers during the Holocaust, the vast majority to Auschwitz-Birkenau, according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

CTeen International organized the congress with Chabad of Paris and CTeen France. Organizers said the weekend gave teens an opportunity to discuss being openly Jewish at school and encourage one another to express their identity.

“I don’t have to change who I am to feel like I belong,” said Zohar, 14, of Vienna. “I can just be myself. I can be proud of who I am. And I can be proud to be Jewish.”