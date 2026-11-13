The Iranian-Jewish bond: A civilisational memory written into Iran’s geography and collective unconscious

Exploring how the relationship between Iranians and Jews is not merely modern or political, but a deep civilisational bond rooted in biblical history, Iran’s geography and our collective memory, from Cyrus the Great and the sacred sites of Susa and Hamadan to the solidarity demonstrated by Iranians today.

By Tina Ghazimorad

The continuity of Jewish life in Iran is not merely a matter of historical records or population statistics. It is written into the geography of the country itself.

The traditional tomb of the Prophet Daniel, one of the most revered figures of the Hebrew Bible, still stands in the ancient city of Susa, Iran. For centuries, this sacred site has been protected and visited by Jews and Muslims alike. In Hamadan, the traditional tomb of Esther and Mordechai has likewise been preserved and respected across generations.

These sacred places, documented by travellers since the medieval period, are more than archaeological remnants. They are living evidence of an Iranian-Jewish bond that has survived for more than two millennia.

That bond reaches back more than 2,500 years to Cyrus the Great, who liberated the Jews from Babylonian captivity and enabled their return to Jerusalem to rebuild the Holy Temple. In Isaiah 45:1, Cyrus is uniquely described as God’s “anointed” : an extraordinary designation for a non-Jewish ruler.

Few nations share a biblical bond as ancient and profound as that between Iranians and Jews.

It is one of the oldest and most enduring civilisational bonds in human history.

This historical background and civilizational bond, written into the geography of Iran, has

shaped a collective unconscious within the Iranian nation. By this, I mean a deep, inherited pool of cultural memory and instinct that bypasses daily politics.

This collective unconscious activates during critical crises, leading Iranians to cherish Jewish people just like beloved members of their own family.

Even during the darkest chapters of global history, like World War II, this collective unconscious manifested itself. When some Europeans were turning a blind eye or reporting their Jewish neighbors to the Nazis, as seen in the tragic case of Anne Frank’s family, Abdol Hossein Sardari, an Iranian diplomat in Paris, risked everything to save the lives of hundreds of Jews by issuing them Iranian passports.

Antisemitism is a human affliction comparable to tuberculosis. Large societies may carry its latent form without openly expressing it, yet it can erupt into catastrophic violence, as the Holocaust demonstrated and the atrocities of October 7 once again revealed. Theodor Herzl, in The Jewish State, warned of the rising danger of antisemitic forces in Europe long before they reached their deadly peak.

Yet Iran’s historical relationship with its Jewish communities distinguished it from much of the surrounding region. Following the establishment of the State of Israel, approximately 800,000 Jews were expelled or forced to flee from various Arab and Muslim countries. Iran was a notable exception. Until the 1979 Islamic Revolution, it remained home to one of the largest and most established Jewish communities in the Middle East.

The contrast between this history and the ideology of the Islamic Republic could hardly be greater. The world after October 7 has been irrevocably fractured, exposing a stark civilisational divide. On one side stands a toxic global coalition of the Western political Left and Islamists; on the other stands a growing alliance committed to defending Judeo-Christian values and Western civilisation.

But this alliance is not merely a modern political contract. For Iran, it is also a historical reunion: rooted in a shared Judeo-Persian heritage.

Long before October 7, a visionary Iranian leader understood the contours of the coming storm. In 2023, Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi made a historic and unprecedented visit to Israel. He showed the world that the true spirit of Iran stands in absolute opposition to the regime inTehran and that the natural relationship between Iranians and Jews does not need to be invented by modern diplomacy. It already exists in history.

His visit demonstrated that a resolute defence of the shared Judeo-Christian and Judeo-Persian heritage is among the most powerful antidotes to the Islamist-Leftist axis.

Following the atrocities of October 7, the global Iranian diaspora emerged as a rare and unwavering pillar of solidarity with the Jewish people. While antisemitic demonstrations surged across parts of the Western world, Iranians across North America and Europe repeatedly stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel.

London offered a particularly visible example. On Sunday, May 10, 2026, people gathered in Whitehall outside Downing Street for the “Standing Strong: Extinguish Antisemitism” rally. Iranian Londoners participated extensively, standing alongside British Jews and others in rejecting antisemitism and expressing solidarity with Israel.

Their participation carried a significance beyond the politics of the moment. For many Iranians, standing with the Jewish people against antisemitism is not an imported political position. It is consistent with an older Iranian identity in which Jewish history and heritage form part of Iran’s own civilisation.

This is precisely why the distinction between the Iranians and the Islamic Republic matters.The Islamic Republic is a transnational revolutionary jihadist movement that has occupied Iran and turned the country and its vast resources into a command centre for global terror.

This death cult, which massacred over 50,000 defenceless protesters on 8-9 January 2026, remains a toxic enemy to the people of Iran, Israel and human civilisation itself.

Today, there is no path to regional peace or freedom for either Iranians or Israelis without cutting off the head of this terrorist octopus. It is for this reason that ordinary Iranians are profoundly grateful to Israel and the IDF for targeting these regime criminals and dismantling their infrastructure. Beneath the politics lies a shared hope: that Iranians will once again be free, that Israel will be secure, and that the historic friendship between the two peoples can emerge from beneath the shadow of the Islamic Republic.

The relationship between Iran and Israel is therefore not a new alliance created by the crises of the present. Its roots are far older. They are preserved in Susa and Hamadan, in the memory of Cyrus, and in the history of Iranian Jews. They are also alive in the solidarity of Iranians today, from North America and Europe to the streets of London.

The Iranian-Jewish bond is a civilisational inheritance. Rooted not in transient geopolitics but in shared biblical history and mutual respect, that inheritance has endured for more than two millennia. It has survived empires, wars and political upheavals, and it possesses the historical depth to outlast the political anomaly of the present age.

Once the Islamic Republic is dismantled, the world will rediscover what Iran’s geography and history have preserved for more than two thousand years: the peoples of Iran and Israel have no closer or truer friends than each other.