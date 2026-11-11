Tensions flare during Netanyahu’s address to newly sworn-in Knesset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a heated Knesset address on Tuesday called for the establishment of a national unity government to confront the Iranian threat, being interrupted several times by members of the opposition.

“Iran is working to revive the nuclear threat,” Netanyahu said at the customary festive toast event that followed the swearing-in ceremony of the 26th Knesset.

“The only way to permanently eliminate this existential threat is to overthrow the ayatollahs’ regime. In the face of these threats, we must do one thing in this house: put aside every other consideration and establish a national unity government,” he added.

He then accused the predominantly Arab parties, Ra’am (United Arab List) and the Joint List, of being “supporters of terrorism who hate Israel.”

“Are you prepared to depend on people whose goal is the destruction of the Jewish state?” he said. “Do you prefer them over Zionist parties that represent an enormous Zionist public?”

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister added that “the only difference” between the two parties “is that they disagree over what kind of state will arise here on the ruins of the Jewish state.”

After Netanyahu called for a thorough investigation into suspicions that foreign actors had used large sums of money to influence the election results, Naftali Bennett, former prime minister and chairman of the B’Yachad party, fired back in Hebrew, “What about the Qatari advisers in your office? What about a state commission of inquiry?”

Bennett was referring to allegations that Netanyahu’s advisers received payments from Qatar for consultation services, and to a national inquiry into the Hamas-led invasion into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, respectively.

Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, also confronted Bennett during the speech, Israeli media reported. MK Gilad Kariv, of The Democrats, was removed from the hall after accusing Netanyahu of incitement. “Since the balcony in Zion Square, you haven’t stopped inciting,” Kariv shouted.

The festive toast took place at the Chagall State Hall, located on the fourth floor of the Knesset building, to the west of the Plenum Hall. It serves as a venue for ceremonies and state events.

The event customarily concludes the swearing-in ceremony with speeches and photo-ops of the incoming Knesset members.

“He abused a state occasion,” Eisenkot wrote on X in Hebrew. “We must act urgently to establish a national emergency government. His continued rule is dividing Israel and endangering its security.”

Later on Tuesday, the Yashar faction said in a statement that Eisenkot had canceled a meeting between his party’s negotiating team and that of Netanyahu’s Likud following the premier’s “divisive speech.”

“This evening, the outgoing prime minister lashed out at Israel’s citizens in what became yet another sad reminder, for anyone who needed further proof: Netanyahu does not want unity,” the statement read.

“As always, when faced with a choice between the gravity of the moment and the strength of Israeli society, on the one hand, and his own political survival, on the other, Netanyahu will always choose himself. At any cost,” the statement continued.

In response, the Likud said that Netanyahu “stands by his statement that it is impossible to cooperate with supporters of terrorism.”

The party continued, “It is puzzling that a meeting with the Likud was canceled, while talks with those very individuals continue to move forward. Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to work toward the formation of a national unity government.”

Arab MKs walk out during national anthem

Earlier, during the swearing-in ceremony, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir interrupted Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen’s oath, shouting, “Who is he pledging allegiance to—Hamas?”

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana warned that further interruptions would result in immediate removal from the chamber.

Ben-Gvir’s remark was leveled at Jabareen before Arab lawmakers walked out of the chamber to avoid standing during “Hatikvah,” the Israeli national anthem.

Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas remained in the chamber during the anthem but did not sing, according to Hebrew media reports. United Torah Judaism chairman Yaakov Asher also reportedly stood without singing.

Also during the ceremony, lawmakers gave Likud member Elisha Medan a standing ovation, exactly three years after he was wounded in an explosion while fighting in Gaza. Four of his fellow soldiers were killed in the blast. Medan lost both legs and now walks with prosthetics.

“Today, on the day of the Knesset’s swearing-in, I decided that when I pledge allegiance to the Knesset and the people of Israel, I will stand on my own two feet,” Madan wrote on X in Hebrew. “I will do so despite the pain, the bleeding that won’t stop and my medical condition, which is still unclear,” he added.

“Look at me closely, you cursed enemies: Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and all the others who rise up against us. This is what victory looks like. Our people are a nation of warriors. You will never defeat us. We will rise, stand, and fight you to the bitter end!”

He then called for the formation of a broad national unity government.

Herzog calls to strengthen peace agreements with regional neighbors

In an address to the opening session of the 26th Knesset, Herzog called for strengthening and expanding Israel’s regional peace agreements, bolstering its alliance with the United States and pursuing national unity.

“Alongside the determined and resolute fight against those who seek our harm, we must build a stable diplomatic horizon in the region with our neighbors, including the closest of them,” Herzog said, calling for strengthening the peace agreements with Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, “and even add to them.”

“We must fortify our alliance with our greatest friend, the United States; strengthen our relations with all our allies; defend Israel’s good name; and fight to the very end against diplomatic sanctions,” he added.

Herzog warned that “Iran’s empire of evil does not cease, not even for a moment, in its schemes and threats, whether directly or through its partners.”

The president urged lawmakers to complete their term and avoid repeat elections.

“This Knesset must serve out its full term; there are many tasks before it,” he said. “You must do everything to avoid a repeat election.”

He appealed for cooperation and compromise, saying the people who elected them longed for “routine, security, and tranquility.”