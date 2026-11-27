After eight years of Socialist-led government under Pedro Sánchez, Alberto Feijóo’s conservative People’s Party leads in polls ahead of Sunday’s snap elections.

By EJP team

After eight years of Socialist-led government under Pedro Sánchez, Spain is holding snap elections on Sunday with voters facing a choice of continued left-wing rule or a conservative-led government, with the likely support of the far-right Vox party.

Sánche, leader of the Socialist PSOE party, called this vote eight months early after the Parliament rejected planned changes to Spain’s housing laws.

He was responding to nationwide protests after an 87-year-old woman called Maricarmen Abascal was evicted from her rented flat in Madrid and later died.

But his government lost the support of a centre-right party called Junts from the north-eastern region of Catalonia which sought to protect the rights of property owners.

Housing remains one of the hot-button issues for voters, but they are also focused on the high cost of living, corruption and immigration. And the election takes place within weeks of a devastating rail disaster that has shattered confidence in Spain’s high-speed rail network.

Alberto Feijóo’s conservative People’s Party leads in polls

Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s conservative People’s Party (PP) is ahead of the Socialist PSOE in most polls.

He has spoken of Spain being probably at “the most significant moment in our country for the past 50 years”, and he aims to “repair the state, regenerate democracy, reunited the nation and recover Spain’s ambition and self-esteem”. But it is unlikely he could do anything without the backing of Vox, who are third in the opinion polls.

Israel and the Gaza war have found a place in the elections campaign, particularly in the foreign policy proposals of the various parties, where a clear divide in positions between right-wing and left-wing parties is evident, reports Enfoque Judío, a digital media outlet focusing on news about Judaism in Spain.

The presence of the Israeli issue varies: it appeared in the platforms of most parties, in statements by their leaders, in campaign materials, and, above all, on social media. The difference is significant. Criticism of Israel has become a point of political differentiation, especially among the anti-Zionist left, while the right either avoids the issue or adopts conciliatory, institutional positions in favor of the two-state solution.

Proposals to sever ties with Israel and define Zionism as racism feature prominently in the platforms of several left-wing parties. Spain under Pedro Sanchez is considered as one of the most anti-Israel governments in the European Union.

For example, the extreme-left Podemos platform represents one of the most explicit and extremist positions on the political spectrum. The purple party—which, according to various polls, could lose its parliamentary representation—proposes severing diplomatic, commercial, and cultural ties with Israel, imposing a blanket arms embargo, and promoting institutional recognition of what they describe as “genocide against the Palestinian people.”

The party also expresses its commitment to defining Zionism as “a supremacist ideology and, therefore, an expression of racism,” equating it with other forms of discrimination. In point 99, it advocates for the “investigation and prosecution of Israeli soldiers and authorities.”

Podemos’s position has also been articulated in its confrontation with the PSOE. On November 12, according to the newspaper El País, Irene Montero, at the close of the pre-campaign, criticized the Socialists for “saying nice things about Palestine but failing to break with the genocidal state of Israel,” using policy toward Israel—among other arguments—as a way to differentiate the party electorally from the Socialists.

The party also expresses its commitment to defining Zionism as “a supremacist ideology and, therefore, an expression of racism,” equating it with other forms of discrimination. In point 99, it advocates for the “investigation and prosecution of Israeli soldiers and authorities.”

Podemos’s position has also been articulated in its confrontation with the PSOE. On November 12, according to daily newspaper El País, Irene Montero, at the close of the pre-campaign, criticized the Socialists for “saying nice things about Palestine but failing to break with the genocidal state of Israel,” using policy toward Israel—among other arguments—as a way to differentiate the party electorally from the Socialists.

For its part, Ada Colau’s Frente Amplio also proposes a comprehensive and permanent arms embargo, a ban on the transit of military equipment, and an end to technological cooperation with the Israeli defense industry. She stated that she will promote the “Law on Non-Recognition and Severance of Relations for Crimes of Genocide or Apartheid.”

On November 14, another instance of Israel being used in campaign messaging came to light. A poster from the Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) featured images of Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Javier Milei alongside Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Vox leader Santiago Abascal, under the slogan “If you don’t vote, they’ll govern.” The image of the Israeli prime minister was thus used to represent the political scenario that, according to the Catalan Socialists, could unfold if citizens did not turn out to vote.

The PSOE: From “two-sate solution” to “Netanyahu’s genocide”

In contrast to the positions of the parties further to its left, the PSOE’s platform maintains a considerably more balanced stance, perhaps because much of what the other left parties proposes has already been implemented during the legislative term now coming to a close: recognition of the Palestinian state, an arms embargo against Israel, sanctions on settlement production, a port blockade, the closure of Spanish airspace to military aircraft bound for Israel, a boycott of various Israeli entities, international action against Netanyahu, etc.

Within its broad foreign policy platform, PSOE devotes just two brief articles to Israel and the Middle East conflict. They promise to “promote the two-state solution in Israel and Palestine as the only possible way to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.” And they commit to “pushing for the EU to sanction those who obstruct that solution and to strengthen support for the Palestinian Authority and the reconstruction of Gaza.”

However, in a debate with Alberto Núñez Feijóo, Sánchez once again spoke—briefly—about the alleged “Netanyahu genocide” in Gaza: “Spain has stood out on its own. It has done so by saying ‘No’ to the war in Ukraine, and of course also in Iran; by denouncing the genocide perpetrated by Prime Minister Netanyahu against the Palestinian population of Gaza; by recognizing the State of Palestine; and by saying ‘No’ to Trump and NATO (…)”.

Partido Popular (PP): Mention of Gaza, but without excluding Israel

The PP did not usually refer to the Middle East conflict during its campaign—unless prompted to do so—but its foreign policy platform highlights its “commitment to peace in the Middle East.”

“It is a key region where challenges such as energy security, migration, terrorism, and religious intolerance originate. The massacre is unsustainable, and the civilian population must be protected, especially in Gaza. We will promote diplomatic solutions for conflict resolution, working with key partners such as Israel and the Arab countries in the region. The Iranian regime is the main destabilizing factor; it oppresses its citizens and threatens the stability of the region,” the document states.

Unlike the PSOE’s platform, the PP defines Israel as a “key partner” for achieving the necessary solutions, alongside Arab countries as well.

Vox : Santiago Abascal appears to be the most vocal in defense of Israel

The party that has perhaps come out most clearly in defense of Israel has been Vox—as it has for the past three years—consolidating a stance of support for Netanyahu’s government and opposition to the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Despite this public stance, the party has omitted any explicit mention of the Middle East from its electoral platform.

In its platform, Vox’s international strategy sets aside global conflicts such as those in Gaza or Ukraine to focus its proposals on national sovereignty and the immediate region. Its foreign policy priorities are limited to reviewing agreements with Morocco, militarizing the borders of Ceuta and Melilla, reclaiming Gibraltar, and rejecting trade agreements such as the one between the European Union and Mercosur.

Another of the most talked-about moments of the electoral campaign occurred on November 9, when the party’s president, Santiago Abascal, appeared on the public television’s ’’La Revuelta’’ program. The conversation with host David Broncano veered toward Vox’s relations with Netanyahu and Israel’s alleged support for Morocco’s claims on Ceuta and Melilla. Broncano also questioned why Abascal maintained contacts with Israeli leaders without, according to the host, holding them accountable for the Palestinian victims.

The Vox leader responded by criticizing him for failing to hold Hamas accountable for the deaths and for using civilians as human shields.

He explained that his contacts with Israel had served to express solidarity after October 7, to ask that Israel not recognize any potential independence of Catalonia, and to secure support for Spanish sovereignty over Ceuta and Melilla.

In short, according to Enfoque Judío, the outcome of this campaign reveals a paradox: Israel has been present in Spanish electoral discourse, but almost always as an element of internal political confrontation, a point of differentiation between parties, or a symbol of ideological stances.

Proposals to sever ties with and isolate Israel have taken up considerable space on the left, while antisemitism remains off the agenda—mainly because it is a minor issue for the majority of society in the face of major national problems such as housing costs, low wages, train accidents, or the situation in Ceuta. Ultimately, the Jewish vote in Spain is negligible compared to those in the U.S. or France.

”The rise in antisemitism since October 7 and the situation of Spanish Jews—who represent 0.0014% of the population but account for 3% of attacks, according to the Ministry of the Interior; and many more, according to the Observatory on Antisemitism, went completely unnoticed,” writes Enfoque Judío.