‘People of Israel aren’t alone’: Thousands march in Israel parade in NYC

The parade is “a clear expression of the enormous support from all Jewish communities and a very large segment of the American public for our country,” the Israeli consul general in New York stated.

By JNS

The dozens of ambassadors to the United Nations, who marched among released hostages and their families, injured soldiers and other supporters of the Jewish state, sent “a clear message,” according to Danny Danon, the Israeli envoy to the United Nations. “The people of Israel are not alone.”

“We are in pain. We are thinking about the hostages,” Danon stated. “But we know that we will prevail. We will win this war. We will bring back all the hostages.”

The Israeli envoy added that he is grateful for the Jewish state’s reception in New York at the event. “We are marching together,” he said. “We are proud and tall.”

The Israeli mission to the global body stated that tens of thousands marched in support of the Jewish state in Manhattan on Sunday. Eric Adams, the city mayor, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Ofir Akunis, the Israeli consul general in New York, took part in the parade opening.

“The Israel Parade, with its tens of thousands of participants, is a clear expression of the enormous support from all Jewish communities and a very large segment of the American public for our country,” Akunis stated.

Israeli and New York officials, including Ofir Akunis, the Israeli consul general in New York, are among those who marched in the Israel Day on Fifth parade in Manhattan on May 18, 2025. Credit: Ohad Kab Photography/Israeli Consulate General in New York.

The consul added that “it is also the definitive response to all the terror supporters in the city.”

“While they burn the flags of the United States and Israel, we proudly wave them,” Akunis said. “They are losing. We are winning.”