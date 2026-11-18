By Oliver Bradley

Italy’s Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday gave final parliamentary approval to comprehensive legislation to prevent and combat antisemitism, with 147 votes in favor, 93 against and five abstentions.

The law makes the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism the statutory reference for applying the new measures. This includes the IHRA’s examples of conduct that may be antisemitic, depending on the context.

Italy’s Council of Ministers had already endorsed the definition in January 2020, and the country already had a national strategy and a national coordinator. The law puts that framework on a statutory footing. It sets out the coordinator’s duties, requires the Council of Ministers to adopt a strategy covering three years on the coordinator’s proposal, and directs authorities to use the existing police database to monitor antisemitic incidents.

It also provides for measures to counter antisemitic hate online, support education in schools and research at universities, and train police, armed forces and judicial personnel. The law expressly safeguards freedom of political criticism, expression, assembly and association. Existing criminal law continues to apply, and the legislation introduces no new offenses or penalties.

For Nazario Pagano of Forza Italia, who chaired the Chamber’s Constitutional Affairs Committee during its examination of the bill, the vote was also about what public institutions do with the memory of the Shoah. “The memory of the Shoah cannot remain a remembrance alone. It must translate into concrete, daily action against every form of hatred, discrimination and intolerance,” he said after the vote.

The Chamber’s decision came more than eight months after the Senate approved the bill on 4 March. Lega senators Massimiliano Romeo, Daisy Pirovano and Giorgio Maria Bergesio introduced it, with Pirovano serving as rapporteur. Alberto Balboni of Fratelli d’Italia chaired the Senate Constitutional Affairs Committee that examined the bill.

Pagano described the process as “a long and demanding parliamentary effort” and singled out his Forza Italia colleague Paolo Emilio Russo, the Chamber rapporteur, and the members of the committee for their work.

Jewish organizations had made their case to senators before the first vote. The Union of Italian Jewish Communities (UCEI) submitted written evidence, and at a hearing on 15 January its then president, Noemi Di Segni, urged senators to respond to rising antisemitism and address difficulties in applying existing laws.

Gadi Luzzatto Voghera, director of the Foundation for Contemporary Jewish Documentation (CDEC), presented figures from its Antisemitism Observatory showing a rise in reported incidents, including physical assaults. Later that month, Victor Fadlun, president of Rome’s Jewish community, argued for legislation at a Senate conference convened by Forza Italia senator Maurizio Gasparri. Gasparri’s own bill, S. 1627, proposed adopting the IHRA definition in full and setting rules for preventing and promptly reporting racist or antisemitic incidents in schools and universities. It also provided for disciplinary sanctions for school staff, university teachers and researchers. The Senate considered his proposal alongside the Lega bill that went on to receive final approval.

Once the Senate text reached the Chamber, Pagano’s committee considered it alongside a proposal led by Mauro Malaguti of Fratelli d’Italia. Malaguti proposed adopting the IHRA definition, requiring the government to issue guidance within 60 days for teachers and school staff on combating antisemitism, and updating civics teaching to address prejudice and stereotypes about Jews. The Senate text that ultimately received final approval likewise adopted the IHRA definition and provided for training in schools for teachers and students.

As deputies examined the legislation, the Union of Young Jews of Italy (UGEI) took the debate beyond Parliament. Its United Against Antisemitism campaign, launched on 22 September, spent the next eight weeks explaining what the bill would do and addressing objections. It brought together Jewish student organizations, political youth groups and civil society associations in support of passage.

At commemorations in Rome on 7 October, Fadlun and UCEI president Livia Ottolenghi called for broader political support. Walker Meghnagi, president of Milan’s Jewish community, made a final appeal to deputies from every party hours before the vote, citing threats against rabbis, harassment of Jewish students and attacks on people wearing visible signs of Jewish identity.

Support extended beyond the government, whose four groups backed the bill unanimously among participating deputies. Fratelli d’Italia supplied the largest bloc with 78 votes, followed by Forza Italia with 27, Lega with 25 and the Noi Moderati group with two. Five deputies from the Azione group and four from Italia Viva also voted in favor, as did six members of the Mixed Group. They included Benedetto Della Vedova of +Europa, three deputies from Sud Chiama Nord and two representatives of linguistic minorities.

The main dispute during the debate concerned the definition itself. Several opponents sought to replace the IHRA definition with the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism. At the final vote, the Democratic Party cast 49 votes against and accounted for all five abstentions. The Five Star Movement cast 30 votes against and Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra five. Seven of the Mixed Group’s nine votes against came from Roberto Vannacci’s Futuro Nazionale, with Francesca Ghirra and Aboubakar Soumahoro casting the other two.

Forza Italia deputy Andrea Orsini called the outcome a “victory” and “a bad day for antisemites.” Pointing to the votes against from the Futuro Nazionale benches, he accused Vannacci’s party and the left of voting together “on questions of values.” Pagano said he had hoped for broader agreement on an issue so closely tied to Italy’s history and the founding values of the Republic. “Fighting antisemitism is a collective responsibility that must go beyond party lines,” he said.

Speaking the next day at a parliamentary briefing alongside Ottolenghi, Pagano said Parliament had responded to an appeal from Jewish communities and called for their continued involvement as the law is put into practice. “Combating antisemitism takes daily work, starting in schools and universities, with training and prevention,” he said. He also expressed hope that implementing the law might bring about the agreement that had eluded Parliament in the final vote.

Russo took up Ottolenghi’s appeal in a social media post. “We are already working to put the antisemitism law into practice, starting with schools, universities, and education and training projects at every level,” he wrote. “That is exactly what lies at the heart of the legislation we drafted and approved by a wide majority.” He said consultations with associations had helped produce a balanced law and identified teaching respect, monitoring incidents of hatred and developing an effective national strategy as priorities.