By EJP team

Israel rose to hit back at Britain over new Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) sanctions on Israeli construction firms, saying that it will respond twith countermeasures in its own.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned a ”hostile act targeting private, law-abiding companies” in a post on X after the UK announced its first sanctions on Israeli settlement activity after a shift in government policy this year.

British Foreign Minister Ed Miliband said UK firms would be banned from working with seven property developers, architects and builders involved in Israeli constructions in the West Bank. These companies will also have any UK assets frozen and will not be able to access the London financial system.

Sa’ar said, that as in the past, Israel will respond to the British government’s actions with countermeasures. A wide range of possible responses is currently under consideration.

This previous round of sanctions led to the expulsion of some British diplomats in Israel and its consulate general in East Jerusalem was downgraded, stopping short of the full closure that was threatened during the crisis. Israel said it views ”with the utmost gravity” the additional sanctions.

The Sa’ar statement continues, adding that ”the Jewish people had the right to live in their historic homeland of Judea and Samaria,” which is the Hebrew terms for the West Bank.

The sanctions come despite potential change in Israel’s government. The opposition leader, Gadi Eisenkot, is tipped to form a new coalition government.